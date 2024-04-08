April 08, 2024 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST

Delhi HC to pronounce verdict on Kejriwal’s plea against arrest

Delhi HC will pronounce on April 9 its judgment on Arvind Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest and remand in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi Excise policy linked money laundering case.

PM Modi to hold roadshow in Chennai on April 9

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Chennai on April 9 evening and will participate in a roadshow organised to canvas votes for the BJP in the heart of the capital city. The Greater Chennai City Police has made elaborate security arrangements in view of the visit.

Former Union minister Birender Singh quits BJP, to join Congress

Former Union minister Birender Singh said he has quit the BJP and will join the Congress on April 9, the move coming almost a month after his son Brijendra Singh joined the grand old party. His wife Prem Lata Singh, a former BJP MLA from Haryana, also quit the party.

Amit Shah to campaign in Assam

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Assam on April 9 to campaign for the Lok Sabha Elections in Guwahati. He is scheduled to address a public meeting at Chukuli Bhoria in Lakhimpur constituency in the afternoon, BJP party sources said. He will then take part in a road show from Chaliha Nagar to Thana Chariali in Tinsukia town in the evening.

Pakistan Senate to hold elections for top slots

Pakistan’s President has summoned a session of the upper house of Parliament on April 9 for the election of Senate chairman and deputy chairman amid opposition by jailed former premier Imran Khan’s party over voting for top slots in an “incomplete house”.

Nicaragua urges top U.N. court to halt German military aid to Israel because of its assault in Gaza

Nicaragua called on the United Nations’ top court on April 8 to halt German military aid to Israel, arguing that Berlin’s support enables acts of genocide and breaches of international humanitarian law in Gaza. Germany will present its arguments April 9. The head of its legal team, Tania von Uslar-Gleichen, called Nicaragua’s case “grossly biased” and denied that Berlin is breaching international law.

Simon Harris to be elected Ireland’s new PM

Simon Harris, who was appointed as the new leader of Ireland’s governing Fine Gael party after outgoing PM Leo Varadkar’s resignation in March, will be formally elected as the new premier by the Irish Parliament on April 9. He will become Ireland’s youngest ever “taoiseach”: the name for the Irish prime minister and pronounced “tee-shock”.

IPL-17: PBKS vs SRH | Sunrisers’ batting might will be in focus against Kings

The usually bowling-centric Sunrisers Hyderabad has let its batting make an emphatic statement so far in the ongoing IPL season. This facet will once again be the focal point as Pat Cummins’ men take on Punjab Kings at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Punjab, on April 9.

Sindhu and co. face tough challenge in BAC medal hunt

Star Indian shuttlers, including PV Sindhu, will face a tough test against some of the world’s best when they begin their medal hunt at the Badminton Asia Championships which will start with the qualifiers in Ningbo, China, on April 9.