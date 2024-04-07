April 07, 2024 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST

Lok Sabha polls: PM Modi to address rally in Bastar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Bastar in Chhattisgarh on April 8, a BJP leader said. He will address a rally in Aamabal village in Bhanpuri in Bastar Lok Sabha constituency, which will go to polls on April 19, Anurag Agarwal, the Chhattisgarh BJP’s media co-in charge said.

CDS to chair maiden tri-service conference on jointness, integration

A maiden tri-service conference aimed at generating initiatives and reforms to propel jointness and integration efforts will be held in New Delhi on April 8, officials said. ‘Parivartan Chintan’ will be chaired by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, they said.

Former AAP MLA moves Delhi High Court seeking removal of Arvind Kejriwal as CM

Former AAP MLA Sandeep Kumar has approached the Delhi High Court seeking the removal of arrested party leader Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi CM. The petition is listed for hearing before Justice Subramonium Prasad on April 8.

Delhi HC to hear transfer plea in 1994 triple murder case against former Punjab top cop

The Delhi High Court is likely to hear on April 8 a plea seeking the transfer of a 1994 triple murder case, in which former Punjab police chief Sumedh Singh Saini is an accused, from one trial court judge to another. The petition is listed for hearing before Justice Jyoti Singh.

Top U.N. court will hold hearings in a case accusing Germany of facilitating Israel’s Gaza conflict

Preliminary hearings open on April 8 at the United Nations’ top court in a case that seeks an end of German military and other aid to Israel, based on claims that Berlin is “facilitating” acts of genocide and breaches of international law in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. Israel strongly denies its military campaign amounts to breaches of the Genocide Convention.

Total solar eclipse 2024: Forecasts for cloudy skies cast shadow over North American solar eclipse

The moon will blot out the sun for millions of people in North America along a path crossing from Mexico into the United States and then Canada in a total solar eclipse occurring on April 8. However, cloudy skies forecast for the day could spell disappointment for many of the millions of North Americans hoping to glimpse the continent’s first total solar eclipse since 2017.

Russia’s Foreign Minister Lavrov due in China on April 8, 9

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit Moscow’s key diplomatic and economic partner China on April 8 and 9, his Ministry said. “On April 8 and 9, the foreign affairs minister of the Russian Federation, Sergei Lavrov, will undertake an official visit in the People’s Republic of China, during which discussions with (his Chinese counterpart) ... Wang Yi are planned,” the Foreign Ministry said.

After back-to-back losses, CSK bank on home advantage against unbeaten KKR

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings would expect a lot more from their top-order as they aim to get their campaign back on track against a power-packed Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL on April 8. Back-to-back defeats would not create panic in the forever calm CSK dressing room but the management will be keen to fix the flaws going ahead.

