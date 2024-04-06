April 06, 2024 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST

Punjab CM, AAP leaders to observe fast on Sunday against Kejriwal’s arrest

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann along with AAP MLAs and volunteers will sit on a fast on Sunday to protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a party leader said.

Attack on NIA officials | Two-member Trinamool team to visit West Bengal’s Bhupatinagar on Sunday

A two-member TMC delegation is scheduled to visit Bhupatinagar in West Bengal’s Purba Medinipur district on Sunday, where a National Investigation Agency (NIA) team was attacked by a mob while arresting two key conspirators in a 2022 blast case.

Economic relations secretary in MEA to visit Rwanda, Uganda, Kenya

Dammu Ravi, secretary, economic relations in the MEA, will visit Rwanda, Uganda and Kenya from Sunday, as a “reaffirmation of India’s commitment” to further strengthen its ties of friendship with the three African countries.

Negotiators prepare to begin another round of talks on Sunday on brokering a Gaza ceasefire

Negotiations to broker a Gaza ceasefire will resume on Sunday, according to an Egyptian official and Egypt’s state-owned Al Qahera TV. U.S. President Joe Biden has sent CIA Director Bill Burns to Egypt. And a Hamas delegation will arrive on Sunday to join the talks, the militant group said. Sunday marks six months since the beginning of the war.

Pro-Western diplomat faces an ally of populist premier in a race for Slovakia’s presidency

Voters in Slovakia headed to the ballot stations Saturday to elect a successor to Zuzana Caputová, the country’s first female president and a staunch backer of neighbouring Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s full-scale invasion, who isn’t seeking a second term. Polls will close at 1.30 a.m. IST and results are expected early Sunday.

U.S., Japan, Australia and the Philippines to stage military drills in disputed South China Sea

The United States, Japan, Australia and the Philippines will hold their first joint naval exercises, including anti-submarine warfare training, in a show of force on Sunday in the South China Sea where Beijing’s aggressive actions to assert its territorial claims have caused alarm.

Though Rwanda has come a long way since the 1994 genocide, scars of the past still haunt the nation

Delegations from around the world will gather on Sunday in the capital of Kigali as Rwanda holds sombre commemorations of the 1994 massacres. High-profile visitors are expected to include Bill Clinton, the U.S. president at the time of the genocide, and Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

Rookie pacer Mayank Yadav in focus as LSG eye third consecutive win in IPL

New pace sensation Mayank Yadav will be closely followed by all and sundry after his match-winning performances as Lucknow Super Giants eye a hat-trick of wins when they take on an inconsistent Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League in Lucknow on Sunday.

Suryakumar back in mix as faltering Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals desperate to arrest slide in IPL

A fit-again Suryakumar Yadav will be expected to immediately deliver the goods when faltering Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals lock horns in a bid to arrest their slide in their Indian Premier League clash in Mumbai on Sunday.

