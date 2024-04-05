April 05, 2024 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST

PM Modi to address election rally in U.P.’s Saharanpur on Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally in Saharanpur and take part in a road show in Ghaziabad on Saturday in support of BJP candidates, a senior BJP leader said.

Sonia, Kharge to hold rally in Jaipur on Saturday; to publicly launch poll manifesto

“Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge will hold a big public meeting tomorrow in Jaipur and will tell the people about the manifesto. There is a great enthusiasm among the workers for tomorrow’s meeting,” Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra told reporters in Jaipur on Friday. The meeting will be held at Jaipur’s Vidhyadhar Nagar stadium.

Kharge, Rahul to address rally in Hyderabad on Saturday

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra Gandhi will be addressing a Congress rally on Saturday at Tukkuguda near Hyderabad, party sources said.

Delhi court scheduled to hear Sisodia’s bail plea on Saturday

AAP leader Manish Sisodia has written a letter from the Tihar jail to the people of his Assembly constituency, comparing his plight with the atrocities committed by the British against freedom fighters and asserting his commitment towards education for children. The former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, who has been arrested in connection with the alleged excise policy scam, also expressed hope that he will be out of jail soon. A court in Delhi is scheduled to hear Mr. Sisodia’s bail plea on Saturday.

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Saudi Arabia from Saturday

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will embark on his maiden three-day visit to Saudi Arabia from Saturday to meet the Saudi leadership and discuss issues of mutual interest, it was announced in Islamabad on Friday.

Mohun Bagan look to remain in hunt for ISL top spot with win over Punjab FC in closed-door match

Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) would look to bounce back from their previous defeat and remain in the hunt for a top-spot finish in the Indian Super League when they face Punjab FC behind closed doors at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday.

India ready for Australia challenge ahead of Paris Olympics

The in-form Indian men’s hockey team will look to pass the “litmus test” that the formidable Australian side will pose at home when the two face off in a five-match Test series beginning in Perth on Saturday.

RCB, RR look to tackle similar worries to make headway in IPL

Struggling Royal Challengers Bengaluru and high-flying Rajasthan Royals bizarrely have similar worries to address when they face each other in the Indian Premier League in Jaipur on Saturday.