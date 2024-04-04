April 04, 2024 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST

Congress to release manifesto for Lok Sabha polls on Friday

Top Congress leaders will release the party’s manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections on Friday with its focus on the five ‘pillars of justice’.

Independent MP Sumalatha Ambareesh to join BJP on Friday

Mandya’s independent MP Sumalatha Ambareesh has announced she would join the BJP on Friday. The actor-turned-politician won the 2019 general elections with the support of the BJP, defeating former Prime Minister and JD(S) patriarch H.D. Deve Gowda’s grandson and H.D. Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Kumaraswamy.

Arvind Kejriwal urges court to allow more time with lawyer

Jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday moved a city court urging it to allow him to spend more time with his lawyer in order to prepare for cases pending against him in several parts of the country. The application is likely to come up for hearing before special judge for ED cases Kaveri Baweja on Friday.

Gauhati HC sets aside interim relief to Assam MP over tribal status

The two-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi, in its order on Wednesday also directed that the writ petition filed by Sarania in the matter before the single-judge bench be listed for Friday for final disposal due to urgency in the matter.

U.N. human rights body resolution to call on countries to stop sending weapons to Israel

The council is wrapping up its first session of the year, which began on February 26, with action on over 40 resolutions on issues as diverse as the rights of the child; the environment and human rights; genocide prevention; and rights situations in council like Sudan, Belarus and North Korea. One resolution expected to come up in Friday’s session finale calls on countries to stop sending weapons to Israel amid its military campaign in Gaza that has led to the killings of nearly 33,000 Palestinians in response to the murderous attacks in Israel by armed militants on October 7.