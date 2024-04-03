April 03, 2024 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST

PM Modi to trailblaze NDA’s Lok Sabha poll campaign in Bihar on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will trailblaze the NDA’s Lok Sabha poll campaign in Bihar on Thursday when he is set to address a rally, his first in the state since the announcement of the elections, at Jamui.

ADVERTISEMENT

9 pirates caught off Somalia to be produced in a Mumbai court on Thursday

The Mumbai police arrested nine pirates who were brought to India on Wednesday, days after the Navy caught them for hijacking an Iranian fishing vessel with 23 Pakistani crew members on board off the Somalia coast, an official said. The arrested Somalian pirates will be produced before a Mumbai court on Thursday, he said.

Sanjay Nirupam heads for showdown, fires ‘don’t waste energy and stationery’ barb at Congress

Former Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam seems to be heading for a showdown with Congress after the party initiated disciplinary action for his recent remarks targeting Maha Vikas Aghadi ally Shiv Sena (UBT), stating he would announce his decision on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pappu Yadav to file nomination papers on Thursday

Former MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, who recently joined the Congress, on Wednesday seemed adamant about throwing his hat in the ring for Bihar’s Purnea Lok Sabha seat, where ally RJD’s candidate Bima Bharti filed her nomination papers. He wrote on X that he will file nomination papers on Thursday, the last date for seats going to polls in the second phase of Lok Sabha polls, and declared “those who have humiliated me will be punished by mother (maa) Purnea on April 26 (date of voting). They will lose their deposit”.

Punjab Kings batters to face different challenge against Gujarat Titans

Bruised by Mayank Yadav’s scorching pace, Punjab Kings’ batters will face an altogether different challenge when Gujarat Titans’ bowling unit tries to take the pace off deliveries on a slightly tricky Motera track in their IPL match in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Biden and Xi discuss Taiwan, AI and fentanyl in a push to return to regular leader talks

The call kicks off several weeks of high-level engagements between the two countries, with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen set to travel to China on Thursday and Secretary of State Antony Blinken to follow in the weeks ahead.

T20 World Cup: Additional tickets for two India games to go on sale from Thursday

Additional tickets for six T20 World Cup matches in New York, including India’s fixtures against Ireland and USA, will go on sale from Thursday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.