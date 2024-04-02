April 02, 2024 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST

Manmohan Singh ends his 33-year-long innings in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday

As many as 54 members of the Rajya Sabha including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and nine Union Ministers are set to retire on Tuesday and Wednesday with some not returning to the Upper House. Former Prime Minister Singh ends his 33-year-long parliamentary innings in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday (April 3), just as former party chief Sonia Gandhi will enter the Upper House of Parliament for the first time.

Rahul Gandhi to file nomination papers for Wayanad on Wednesday

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will reach the district on April 3 to submit his nomination papers at the collectorate in Kalpetta for the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency after leading a roadshow.

Amit Shah to start U.P. campaign from Muzaffarnagar

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah will launch his Lok Sabha elections campaign in Uttar Pradesh with a rally in Muzaffarnagar’s Shahpur town on Wednesday.

Kejriwal plea against arrest to come up for hearing on Wednesday

The ED on Tuesday told the Delhi High Court that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was the “kingpin” and the “key conspirator” of the “Excise scam”. The federal agency opposed the AAP convener’s petition challenging his arrest in the related money laundering case. The petition is listed for hearing before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma on Wednesday.

Congress to launch door-to-door campaign in northeast Delhi on ‘Nyay’ guarantees

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will launch a door-to-door campaign in northeast Delhi on Wednesday to raise awareness on the “guarantees” given by the opposition party ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Islamic State case | Arrested IIT student to be in court on Wednesday

The father of the arrested IIT-Guwahati student, who had allegedly pledged allegiance to terror group ISIS, on Tuesday said his son had spoken to his family members in Delhi that he would not continue with his studies and had other plans. He will be produced in the court on Wednesday when his police remand ends.

Sumalatha to make her stand clear on Wednesday on contesting elections

Independent MP Sumalatha Ambareesh has said she will make her decision on contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections public at Kalikamba Temple in the district headquarter town of Mandya on Wednesday.

