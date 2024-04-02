April 02, 2024 07:21 am | Updated 07:21 am IST

PM Modi to address public meetings in Uttarakhand, Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin the BJP’s Lok Sabha poll campaign in Uttarakhand on April 2 by addressing a rally in Rudrapur, which is part of the Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar constituency. He will also address an election rally in Rajasthan’s Kotputli.

Rajnath Singh to address Army Commanders conference

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address the Army commanders conference on April 2 during which the senior military leadership will also assess the overall security situation. Geopolitical and “security challenges” in the Indian neighbourhood were discussed by the Army’s apex leadership in the presence of its top commanders during the conference on April 1.

Amit Shah to interact with JD(S) leaders as joint campaign with BJP set to gain momentum in Karnataka

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy said he along with his party colleagues will apprise Union Home Minister Amit Shah and share feedback on poll situation in various constituencies across Karnataka ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, at a breakfast meeting with him and State BJP leaders on April 2.

Will do explosive expose on April 2: Senior AAP leader Atishi

After Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on April 1 sent the AAP supremo to judicial custody till April 15 in an alleged money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy case, Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi said that she would be doing an “explosive expose” on April 2.

JP Nadda to embark on two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh, hold multiple engagements

BJP chief J.P. Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh from April 2, during which he will do four public rallies, two road shows and also hold crucial organisational meeting.

Netanyahu to be discharged after surgery

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is to be discharged from hospital on April 2, his office said, on the second day after a hernia operation. Mr. Netanyahu went into hospital late on April 1 for the closely watched procedure as the nation’s war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip nears six months.

Indonesian President-elect Subianto visits China in bid to strengthen ties

Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto pledged to continue his country’s friendly policy toward China as he met on April 1 with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing. He is set to also meet with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Defense Minister Dong Jun before departing on April 2.

Faltering RCB eye collective improvement; LSG monitor Rahul’s fitness

An inconsistent Royal Challengers Bengaluru would be eager to hit the turnaround button when they host Lucknow Super Giants, who will keep an eye on regular skipper KL Rahul’s fitness, in the IPL on April 1.

