March 31, 2024 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST

Congress plea against ₹135-crore tax demand likely to come up before Supreme Court on Monday

In mounting trouble for the Congress, sources in the party said it has received fresh notices from the Income Tax department, raising a tax demand of ₹1,745 crore for the assessment years 2014-15 to 2016-17. The Congress has moved the court against the ₹135-crore tax demand and the case is likely to come up before the Supreme Court on Monday. The party has failed to get any relief from the High Court of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal in this regard.

Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajasthan to hold organisational meetings

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday reached Jaipur to hold organisational meetings in view of the Lok Sabha elections which will be held in two phases in Rajasthan next month. The Home Minister will stay in Jaipur on Sunday night. On Monday, he will go to Jodhpur to hold meetings of leaders from Jodhpur, Pali, Jalore-Sirohi and Barmer Lok Sabha seats.

Jammu-Srinagar national highway reopens for traffic after multiple landslides

Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was suspended for over 15 hours on Sunday due to landslides triggered by overnight rains at a few places in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district, officials said. The traffic department has said that no heavy motor vehicles (HMVs) will be allowed on the highway from 4 a.m. on Monday to 7 a.m. on Tuesday in view of “urgent repairs and upgradation of the airstrip stretch” near Bijbehara in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Rule on timely payment to MSMEs comes into force from Monday

he Income Tax rule disallowing businesses from claiming tax deductions for payments beyond 45 days to MSMEs for supply of goods and services will come into effect on Monday.

New ₹500 crore scheme to promote e-mobility kicks in from Monday

The new ₹500 crore scheme to promote electric mobility in India will come into force from Monday and continue till the end of July. The second phase of FAME, or Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India (FAME-II) programme, ended on March 31, 2024.

IPL | Struggling Mumbai Indians look for happy homecoming against Rajasthan Royals

IPL’s perennial slow-starters Mumbai Indians under new captain Hardik Pandya will hope for a happy homecoming when they take on a confident Rajasthan oyals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

Mirabai to return to competitive action after 6-month injury layoff with eye on Olympic berth

Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu will return to competitive action after a six-month injury layoff when she participates at the IWF World Cup to confirm her Paris Games berth in Thailan’s Phuket on Monday. An appearance at the World Cup on Monday will be enough for her to seal her passage to Paris as the former world champion is ranked second in the women’s 49kg Olympic Qualification Ranking (OQR) behind China’s Jian HuiHua.