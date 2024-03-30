March 30, 2024 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST

Rahul, Kharge, Pawar among INDIA bloc leaders to join AAP rally at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday

The Opposition is preparing for a big showdown on Sunday at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi, where the INDIA bloc is scheduled to hold a rally to protest against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former president Rahul Gandhi, and top leaders of 11 Opposition parties have confirmed their presence at the event.

Congress to declare 3 Delhi candidates after AAP ‘maharally’ on Sunday

The Congress will declare its candidates for three Lok Sabha seats in Delhi after the ‘maharally’ of its alliance partner AAP on Sunday, sources said.

PM Modi to address rally in Meerut on Sunday, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary to be present

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kickstart his Lok Sabha election campaign in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday with a rally in Meerut where the BJP has fielded actor Arun Govil of TV serial ‘Ramayan’ fame as its candidate.

Vatican confirms pope will preside over Easter Vigil after he skipped Good Friday at last minute

The Vatican confirmed Pope Francis would preside over the Easter Vigil service on Saturday night, after he decided at the last minute to skip his participation in the Good Friday procession at the Colosseum as a health precaution.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s explosive form threatens Gujarat Titans

A depleted Gujarat Titans bowling attack will have to raise its game by quite a few notches if it intends to stop a marauding Sunrisers Hyderabad team fresh from its record total against Mumbai Indians, in the upcoming afternoon IPL match in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Battle of Unequals: DC needs Shaw boost against formidable CSK

Delhi Capitals will be aiming to rejig their out-of-depth batting order by bringing the flamboyant Prithvi Shaw in the mix against the defending champions Chennai Super Kings in what could be safely termed as a ‘battle of unequals’ on Sunday’s Indian Premier League encounter in Visakhapatnam.