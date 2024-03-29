March 29, 2024 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST

Bharat Ratna presentation ceremony on Saturday

BJP stalwart and former Deputy Prime Minister L.K. Advani, former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur, former Prime Ministers P.V. Narasimha Rao and Chaudhary Charan Singh as well as agriculture scientist M.S. Swaminathan have been selected for the Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian honour. There will be no change of guard ceremony on March 30 due to the Bharat Ratna presentation ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, an official statement said.

NewsClick case | Delhi Police may file charge sheet on Saturday

The Delhi Police may file a several thousand-page charge sheet in connection with the UAPA case registered against the news portal NewsClick, which is accused of receiving a huge amount of money to peddle pro-China propaganda through its stories, sources said on Friday.

NIA summons 8 Trinamool leaders in 2022 blast case; party suspects BJP plot

The central probe agency asked the eight to appear before its officers at 11 am on Saturday, after they skipped the earlier summons that directed them to visit the NIA office at New Town near Kolkata on March 28.

Senior Congress leader Shivraj Patil’s daughter-in-law to join BJP on Saturday

The daughter-in-law of former Lok Sabha speaker and Congress stalwart Shivraj Patil will join the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday, party functionaries said.

LIC to keep offices open on Saturday, Sunday

Life Insurance Corporation will keep its offices open on Saturday and Sunday to facilitate taxpayers to complete tax saving exercise before the closing of the fiscal year.

Bangladesh pins hopes on Shakib in 2nd Test after crushing defeat in opener against Sri Lanka

Bangladesh will start the second and final test against Sri Lanka on Saturday emboldened by the return of star allrounder Shakib Al Hasan, following the hosts’ crushing 328-run defeat in their opener.

Rahul-led LSG eye all-round effort against PBKS to pull things back

Lucknow Super Giants will aim for an improved all-round effort when they take on Punjab Kings in their second Indian Premier League match in Lucknow on Saturday.