March 28, 2024 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST

PM Modi-Bill Gates chat to be released on Friday

An interaction featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates will be unveiled on Friday. The interaction sees PM Modi and Gates in a free-wheeling chat discussing a range of issues from Artificial Intelligence to Digital Public Infrastructure and efforts to combat climate change.

Bihar Grand Alliance likely to announce names of more Lok Sabha candidates on Friday

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Thursday announced the candidature of Sanjay Kumar for Khagaria, the lone Lok Sabha seat the party is contesting in Bihar. Leaders of the Grand Alliance are expected to announce the names of more Lok Sabha candidates from Bihar on Friday. Another left party, CPI, which is also an alliance partner of the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, recently announced the name of former party MLA Awadhesh Rai for Begusarai Lok Sabha seat.

Gujarat tribal leader Chhotu Vasava forms new outfit after son joins BJP

Prominent tribal leader from Gujarat, Chhotu Vasava, has said he has formed a new organisation to fight for the rights of the country’s tribal population, days after his son and president of the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Mr. Vasava’s aide Ambalal Jadhav said members of the Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP), founded in 2023 in Rajasthan where it won three seats and one in Madhya Pradesh in the 2023 Assembly elections, will meet Mr. Vasava on Friday to chart the next course of action for the parliamentary polls.

ASI continues survey at Bhojshala Complex in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar

According to an arrangement reached in 2003, Hindus perform puja at the complex on every Tuesday from sunrise to sunset while Muslims offer namaz on every Friday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

RCB, KKR eye course correction to add momentum to campaign

Victory in their respective previous games might have eased the initial nerves but imperfections remain, hence Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders will eye a quick course correction to add steam to their campaign in an IPL 2024 match in Bengaluru on Friday.

