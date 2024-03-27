March 27, 2024 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST

Kejriwal likely to be produced before Delhi court on Thursday

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to be produced before a Delhi court on Thursday on the conclusion of his Enforcement Directorate custodial remand. Stressing that no money was found in multiple ED raids, Mr. Kejriwal’s wife Sunita said that her husband would do a “big expose” on the alleged scam in court on Thursday.

ED summons Mahua Moitra, bizman Darshan Hiranandani in FEMA case on Thursday

The Enforcement Directorate has issued fresh summons to TMC leader Mahua Moitra and Dubai-based businessman Darshan Hiranandani for questioning in a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) contravention case on Thursday, official sources said on Wednesday.

ED summons AAP’s Goa chief, leaders in Delhi Excise policy-linked money-laundering case

The ED has summoned Amit Palekar, the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Goa unit chief, and some other party leaders from the coastal state for questioning in a money-laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy on March 28, official sources said on Wednesday.

Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to visit India on Thursday

Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba is slated to arrive in New Delhi on Thursday for a two-day official visit during which he will have meetings with his Indian counterpart and others to discuss matters related to the bilateral relationship.

Ex-IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt convicted in 1996 drug seizure case

A sessions court in Palanpur town of Gujarat’s Banaskantha district on Wednesday convicted former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt in a drug seizure case dating back to 1996. The court is expected to pronounce the quantum of punishment on Thursday afternoon.

BSE, NSE set to introduce T+0 trade settlement cycle from Thursday

Stock exchanges BSE and NSE are all set to introduce the beta version of the T+0 or same-day trade settlement, on an optional basis, for select stocks from Thursday.

