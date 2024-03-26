March 26, 2024 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST

Delhi High Court to hear on Wednesday Kejriwal’s plea against arrest

The Delhi High Court will on Wednesday hear a petition by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged Excise policy scam.

Filing of nominations for first phase of polls to end on Wednesday

Wednesday is the last day for filing nominations for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections. While, in Bihar, the last date for filling nominations is Thursday, due to a festival. A total of 102 Parliamentary constituencies in 21 States and Union Territories (UTs) will go to the polls in the first phase on April 19.

Adityanath to interact with intellectuals in 15 districts from Wednesday

According to the programme released by the BJP, the Uttar Pradesh Cheif Minister will cover 15 districts in five days from March 27 to 31. His meetings with the intellectuals will start on Wednesday from Mathura, Meerut and Ghaziabad, where he will interact with the prominent citizens as well as the common people.

China’s Xi Jinping likely to meet with American executives on Wednesday

China’s President Xi Jinping will meet with American business leaders in Beijing on Wednesday, according to three sources with knowledge of the matter, in a follow up to his November dinner with U.S. investors in San Francisco.

Both MI, SRH look to making wining comebacks after narrow opening defeats

Mumbai Indians will aim to land the killer punch after fluffing an easy run-chase in their opener when they meet a dangerous Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

