March 26, 2024 08:44 am | Updated 08:44 am IST

Shiv Sena (UBT) 1st candidate list for LS polls to contain 15-16 names: Raut

The Shiv Sena (UBT)‘s first list of candidates in Maharashtra, with upto 16 names, for the Lok Sabha elections will be formally declared on March 26, party leader Sanjay Raut said.

Delhi Traffic Police bars parking, halting vehicles on Tughlak Road, Safdarjung Road on March 26

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory stating that no vehicle will be allowed to halt or park anywhere on Tughlak Road, Safdarjung Road and Kemal Ataturk Marg on March 26. This comes after the Aam Aadmi Party said it will gherao the PM’s residence on the day to register its protest against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by the ED.

India eye goals in Sunil Chhetri’s 150th international appearance

Milestone man Sunil Chhetri will be the cynosure of all eyes as India hope to overcome their struggles in front of the goal in the return leg of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Afghanistan in Guwahati on March 26.

Madrid Spain Masters 2024: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen to lead India’s challenge

Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu and Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen will be spearheading India’s challenge for the Madrid Spain Masters competition starting from March 26.

Test of wits between new captains Gill and Gaikwad as CSK host GT

It will be a test of wits between two new captains -- Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad -- when defending champions Chennai Super Kings clash with Gujarat Titans in an Indian Premier League match in Chennai on March 26.

Paris museum takes visitors back 150 years to the birth of Impressionism

The Orsay Museum in Paris is marking 150 years of Impressionism from March 26 with an unprecedented reassembling of the masterpieces that launched the movement, and a virtual reality experience that takes visitors back in time.