Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today

March 25, 2024 07:09 am | Updated 07:09 am IST

U.N. Security Council is set to vote on a resolution demanding a Ramadan ceasefire

The council is expected to vote on the resolution Monday morning. The vote was earlier scheduled for Saturday morning, but it was delayed early Saturday, according to a U.N. diplomat. The brief resolution demands an immediate humanitarian ceasefire for Ramadan “leading to a permanent sustainable ceasefire.” It also demands “the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages” and emphasises the urgent need to protect civilians and deliver humanitarian aid throughout the Gaza Strip.

JD(S) to announce its candidate for Mandya on Monday

JD(S) workers urge H.D. Kumaraswamy, who has returned from Chennai after a cardiac procedure, to contest from Mandya.

Pakistan, Afghanistan to hold trade talks amid strained ties

A Pakistani commerce ministry delegation will visit Afghanistan on Monday to address issues related to trade between the two countries, amidst strain in their bilateral ties.

Sri Lanka’s ex-president Sirisena to be quizzed by police over controversial remark on Easter bombings

Sri Lanka’s former President Maithripala Sirisena will face police questioning on Monday on his recent remarks on the 2019 Easter Sunday suicide bombings that he was “aware” of the masterminds of the attacks that killed 270 people, including 11 Indians.

RCB eye better outing from bowlers against Punjab Kings

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL 2024 campaign is just one-match old but it has already exposed their biggest chink -- brittleness in bowling, and they need better returns from bowlers against a confident Punjab Kings at an unforgiving M Chinnaswamy Stadium Bengaluru on Monday.

