March 23, 2024 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST

Jaishankar begins Singapore visit by paying homage to Netaji, INA soldiers

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar began his three-day visit to Singapore by paying homage to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and the Indian National Army soldiers at a war memorial in Singapore on Saturday. Mr. Jaishankar will interact with the Indian community on Sunday at an event organised by the High Commission of India.

Arvind Kejriwal moves Delhi High Court against arrest

In his plea that also sought an urgent hearing, the Delhi Chief Minister, who was arrested by the ED on Thursday night, contended that his arrest and remand were illegal and he was entitled to be released from custody immediately. AAP sources said Mr. Kejriwal’s legal team urged the High Court to hear the plea urgently, preferably on Sunday, but the court is unlikely to grant an urgent hearing. According to highly placed court sources, the plea is unlikely to be heard before March 27 as the court is closed for Holi break.

JNUSU results to be declared on Sunday

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) polls on Friday witnessed a voter turnout of 73%, highest in the last 12 years, according to a comparison from previous years’ data. After the counting of votes is completed, the JNUSU results will be declared on Sunday.

Moscow concert hall shooting | Russia to observe day of mourning on Sunday

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Saturday that additional security measures have been imposed throughout the country and suggested that Ukraine was linked to the attack on a concert hall on the outskirts of Moscow that killed more than 130 people. Mr. Putin ordered that Sunday will be a nationwide day of mourning.

Pandya begins high-profile Mumbai Indians captaincy stint against former team Gujarat Titans

Hardik Pandya will aim to build on the rich legacy of his predecessor Rohit Sharma when he begins his Mumbai Indians captaincy stint with a match against Gujarat Titans, a team that the star all-rounder himself marshalled over last two seasons, in the IPL in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Focus on fit-again K.L. Rahul as Lucknow Super Giants face Rajasthan Royals

The focus will be on KL Rahul’s form and fitness when he returns from a quadriceps injury to lead the Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL opener against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Sunday.