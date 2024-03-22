March 22, 2024 07:51 am | Updated 07:51 am IST

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested by ED in liquor policy case

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday night in an excise policy-linked money laundering case, officials said. The arrest, the first of a sitting Chief Minister, came hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant protection to the AAP national convenor from any coercive action by the agency. Officials said the ED would produce the Chief Minister before a court in New Delhi on Friday and seek his custody for interrogation in the case.

2G case | Delhi High Court to pronounce order on Friday on CBI’s plea against acquittal of A. Raja, others

The Delhi High Court will pronounce its verdict on Friday on whether to admit the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) appeal challenging the acquittal of former telecom minister A Raja, firms and others in the 2G spectrum allocation “scam” case. The order on the CBI’s “leave to appeal” is scheduled to be pronounced by Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma at 10.30 a.m. on Friday.

ASI survey of Bhojshala complex as ordered by M.P. High Court to begin on Friday

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will conduct a survey of the controversial Bhojshala/Kamal Maula Mosque complex situated in the tribal dominated Dhar district in Madhya Pradesh from Friday, officials said.

C.P. Radhakrishnan to be sworn in as Puducherry Lt. Governor on Friday

Radhakrishnan, who has also been assigned additional responsibility as Telangana Governor, would be sworn as the Union Territory’s Lt. Governor at 7.30 p.m. on Friday. Chief Justice of the Madras High Court S.V. Gangapurwala would administer the oath to him, official sources said.

IPL 2024 | With Gaikwad at helm, CSK eye strong start against RCB

The high-stakes match between cross-city rivals Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Chennai on Friday will not only usher in IPL 2024 but also a new dawn for the defending champions with iconic M.S. Dhoni handing over the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad.