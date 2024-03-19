March 19, 2024 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST

Nominations open for first phase of Lok Sabha polls on Wednesday

The notification for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections will be issued on Wednesday. Voting for 102 constituencies across 17 States and four Union Territories will take place on April 19. The last date for filing nominations is March 27. Of the 102 constituencies, 39 are Tamil Nadu, 12 in Rajasthan, eight in Uttar Pradesh, six in Madhya Pradesh, five each in Uttarakhand, Assam and Maharashtra, four in Bihar, three in West Bengal, two each in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, and one each in Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry.

BJP leader Sadananda Gowda hints he will reveal his political move on Wednesday

Confirming that Congress has sent him feelers, sulking former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP MP D.V. Sadananda Gowda on Tuesday said saffron party leaders have also reached out to him and that he will take a decision at an appropriate time. Asked whether the BJP high command has contacted him, he said he will share everything tomorrow, “or else there will be nothing to say tomorrow.” Gowda, who had served as Karnataka BJP President in the past, on Monday said he will share his “inner feelings” soon.

Congress central election committee to discuss candidates in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat on Wednesday

The meeting of the central election committee headed by party president Mallikarjun Kharge met at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday and finalised more than 30 candidates from the States of Karnataka, Telangana, Chandigarh and West Bengal, besides candidates for Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh and Sikkim. Discussion on candidates for seats in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, among others, is likely to be taken up on Wednesday.

Arvind Kejriwal moves Delhi High Court against summons in money laundering probe

The petition of the AAP national convenor, who has been asked to appear before the agency on March 21, is listed for hearing on Wednesday before a bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Manoj Jain.

Supreme Court comes down heavily on Patanjali, directs Ramdev, Balkrishna to appear inadvertising case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed yoga guru Ramdev and Managing Director of Patanjali Ayurved Acharya Balkrishna to appear before it after taking exception to the company’s failure to respond to notice issued in the contempt proceedings relating to advertisements of the firm’s products and their medicinal efficacy. The court also directed proposed contemnors Patanjali and Balkrishna to file their replies by Wednesday.

2020 Delhi riots | Police opposes Sharjeel Imam’s bail plea in UAPA case

The city police on Tuesday opposed in the Delhi High Court student activist Sharjeel Imam’s plea seeking bail in a UAPA case linked to the alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 communal riots in Delhi. The court will continue hearing the case on Wednesday.