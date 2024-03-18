March 18, 2024 10:24 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST

Court allows jailed AAP leader Sanjay Singh to take oath as Rajya Sabha member

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh will be taken to Parliament on March 19 to enable him to take oath as a Rajya Sabha member. A Delhi court, last week, ordered the Tihar Jail authorities to facilitate the process.

Lok Sabha polls | PM Modi to hold roadshow in Palakkad in Kerala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take out a roadshow in Palakkad town in Kerala on March 19 as part of the BJP’s campaign. Apart from BJP Kerala State president K. Surendran, party candidate for Palakkad C. Krishnakumar will also accompany Mr. Modi in an open vehicle.

LS polls | Congress Working Committee to okay party’s manifesto

The Congress Working Committee will discuss and approve the party’s manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections at its meeting in New Delhi on March 19. The Congress Central Election Committee, chaired by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, is also likely to meet later in the evening to finalise the names of the remaining candidates for the seven-phase polls beginning April 19.

Heavy rains likely in parts of Odisha over next two days

Heavy rains, accompanied by thunderstorms, are likely to lash parts of Odisha over the next two days, the weather office said. An ‘orange’ alert was issued for Bolangir, Sonepur, Kalahandi, Boudh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Nayagarh, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Jajpur districts for Tuesday, asking them to remain prepared for heavy rains. A ‘yellow’ alert has been issued for Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Gajapati, Sundargarh, and Deogarh.

Lakshya, Sindhu spearhead India’s challenge in Swiss Open

Star Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen is expected to continue his purple patch, while two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will strive to regain top form at the Swiss Open Super 300 tournament, beginning in Basel, Switzerland, on March 19.

