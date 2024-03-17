March 17, 2024 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST

PM Modi to address second public meeting in Karnataka in the run up to 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting for the Lok Sabha elections in Shivamogga on March 18, the State BJP said. This comes two days after his first election meeting in Karnataka was held in Kalaburagi, the home turf of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Kejriwal summons in DJB case | AAP calls it fake; BJP calls AAP corrupt

The Enforcement Directorate summons issued to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a Delhi Jal Board case is nothing but a “backup plan” to arrest him ahead of the Lok Sabha poll, senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi said. The ED has summoned Mr. Kejriwal for questioning on March 18 in a case linked to alleged corruption in the DJB.

Regular bail plea of AAP leader Satyendar Jain: Supreme Court to deliver verdict

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on March 18 its verdict on the regular bail plea of Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case.

Supreme Court to hear plea by six disqualified Himachal MLAs

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on March 18 a plea filed by six Congress rebels, who had cross-voted in the recent Rajya Sabha polls in Himachal Pradesh, against their disqualification from the State Assembly. As per the cause list of March 18, the plea would come up for hearing before a Bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Dipankar Datta.

6,23,092 students to write SSC exams in Andhra Pradesh

A fool-proof mechanism is in place to prevent malpractice or paper leaks in the Secondary School Certificate Board examinations scheduled to be held in Andhra Pradesh from March 18 to March 30, 2024, School Education Commissioner S. Suresh Kumar has said.

Elaborate arrangements made for Lathmar Holi in Uttar Pradesh

Elaborate arrangements have been made for Lathmar Holi of Barsana slated for March 18 as the ‘Brajbhumi’ gears up for Holi celebrations, officials said.

South Sudan shutters all schools as it prepares for an extreme heat wave

South Sudan’s government is closing down all schools starting on March 18 as the country prepares for a wave of extreme heat expected to last two weeks. The Health and Education Ministries advised parents to keep all children indoors as temperatures are expected to soar to 45 degrees Celsius.

Australia’s north braces for Tropical Cyclone Megan

Residents in parts of Australia’s Northern Territory and Queensland state were urged to prepare for a tropical cyclone that is forecast to make landfall in coming days. Megan, a category two cyclone sitting in the Gulf of Carpentaria with wind gusts up to 155 kmph, was expected to cross the coast on March 18 or early morning on March 19 as a “severe tropical cyclone”, the nation’s weather forecaster said.

Blinken arrives in South Korea to attend democracy summit

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in South Korea on the first stop of a brief Asia tour also including the Philippines, as Washington moves to reinforce ties with two key regional allies. Mr. Blinken landed ahead of the third Summit for Democracy on March 18, an initiative of U.S. President Joe Biden, which Seoul is hosting this week. The summit, which runs from March 18-20 will bring together government officials, NGOs and civil society members.

Russia | Schools, colleges, malls shut in Belgorod as Ukrainian attacks rise

All schools and colleges in parts of Russia’s Belgorod will remain shut on March 18 and 19 after a rise in Ukrainian attacks on the region, CNN reported, citing the region’s governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.

Sri Lanka, Bangladesh hit by key injuries for ODI decider

Sri Lanka fast bowler Dilshan Madushanka will miss the rest of the tour of Bangladesh while home paceman Tanzim Hasan Sakib is also out of the decisive third and final ODI on March 18 after both suffered hamstring injuries. The series is tied 1-1 after hosts Bangladesh won the opener by six wickets, with Sri Lanka taking the second by three wickets.

