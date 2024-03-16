March 16, 2024 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST

PM Modi to visit Andhra Pradesh on Sunday to address NDA election meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Andhra Pradesh on March 17 and will attend an NDA election meeting in Palnadu district, BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde said. Tawde, who addressed a press conference at BJP’s Vijayawada office here, said the meeting which will be led by Modi will be held in Chilakaluripeta in Palnadu. TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan will also take part in the meeting, marking the first NDA election meeting in Andhra Pradesh in the run-up to the 2024 polls.

INDIA bloc to hold rally in Mumbai’s Shivaji Park on Sunday in a show of strength

The rally at the end of the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Mumbai’s famed Shivaji Park on Sunday will be a show of strength for the INDIA bloc, with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and SP chief Akhilesh scheduled to take part. Gandhi will undertake a ‘Nyay Sankalp Padyatra’ from Mani Bhavan to August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai on Sunday morning after his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra concluded at Chaitya Bhoomi, the memorial of Dr B R Ambedkar in Dadar, on Saturday evening.

Sandeskhali ED attack: CBI arrests three, including Shajahan Sheikh’s brother

Sheikh Alomgir, who is Shahjahan Sheikh’s brother, Mafujar Molla, the president of the TMC’s student wing in Sandeshkhali, and Sirajul Molla would be produced before a local court on Sunday.

Ceasefire talks with Israel and Hamas expected to restart

Stalled talks aimed at securing a cease-fire in the war between Israel and Hamas are expected to restart in earnest in Qatar as soon as Sunday, according to Egyptian officials.

With Navalny dead, his allies keep fighting to undermine Putin’s grip on power

A significant test will come for Alexei Navalny’s team on Sunday, the last of three days that voters can go to the polls in an election that is widely viewed as more of a formality to extend Vladimir Putin’s reign than an exercise in democracy. That’s when Navalny’s team — with the endorsement of his widow, Yulia Navalnaya — is calling for a protest dubbed “Noon Against Putin”. They are asking Russians to flock to polling stations Sunday at noon local time across the country’s 11 time zones to demonstrate their discontent with Putin’s rule and his war against Ukraine.

Delhi Capitals faces a litmus test to RCB’s batting in epic showdown

A new side will be crowned champion of the Women’s Premier League at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday with the contest boiling down to Meg Lanning’s Delhi Capitals and Smriti Mandhana’s Royal Challengers Bangalore.