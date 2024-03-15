March 15, 2024 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST

Lok Sabha poll schedule to be announced on Saturday

The Election Commission will announce the schedule for the Lok Sabha polls on Saturday. In a post on X, the poll panel said a press conference to announce the schedule for Lok Sabha elections and some State Assemblies will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

PM to launch BJP poll campaign in Karnataka on Saturday with rally in Kharge’s home turf

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would formally kickstart the BJP’s Lok Sabha election campaign in Karnataka on Saturday from Congress President M. Mallikarjun Kharge’s home turf — Kalaburagi. He is scheduled to address a mega public meeting at the district headquarters town’s N.V. Ground at 2 p.m.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to arrive in Mumbai on Saturday afternoon

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin is prominent among the INDIA bloc leaders, who will attend the concluding rally of the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Mumbai on Sunday, a Congress leader said. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Shiv Sena (UBT) head and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar will also participate in the event.

Dhankhar on two-day visit to Hyderabad beginning Saturday

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar will be on a two-day visit to Hyderabad beginning Saturday, his office has said. On Saturday, Dhankhar will be the chief guest at the valedictory ceremony of the ‘Global Spirituality Mahotsav’ at Kanha Shanti Vanam, Hyderabad, the Vice-President’s Secretariat said on Friday.

2-day Flower Food Festival of New Delhi Municipal Council begins Saturday

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will organise a two-day Flower Food Festival at the Palika Services Officers Institute in Chanakyapuri beginning Saturday, according to an official statement.

Singapore Foreign Minister to deliver humanitarian assistance to Gaza via Jordan

Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan will make a working visit to Amman on Saturday to hand over the city state’s third tranche of humanitarian assistance for Gaza via Jordan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Friday.

Government hikes windfall tax on crude petroleum

The government on Friday hiked windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil to ₹4,900 per tonne from ₹4,600 per tonne. The new rates are effective from Saturday, an official notification said.

