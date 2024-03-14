March 14, 2024 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST

Supreme Court to hear Election Commission’s plea on Friday seeking return of electoral bonds documents

A five-judge Bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud is scheduled on Friday to hear an application filed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) seeking the return of electoral bonds’ documents handed over to the apex court in sealed cover/sealed boxes on two occasions.

Supreme Court to hear on Friday plea challenging CJI’s exclusion from panel meant to select CEC, ECs

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud is scheduled to hear on Friday a plea challenging the exclusion of the Chief Justice of India from a panel meant for selecting the CEC and election commissioners.

PM Modi to campaign for NDA candidates in southern Kerala on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in this southern Kerala town on Friday to campaign for candidates of the BJP-led NDA in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. PM Modi, who will arrive at Pathanamthitta at 10.30 a.m., will address a public meeting. Party sources said one lakh people will be present at the venue.

PM Modi to hold roadshow in Hyderabad on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in Hyderabad on Friday and address BJP rallies in Telangana on March 16 and March 18 ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Petrol, diesel prices cut by ₹2 each, effective Friday

The revised price will be applicable from 6 a.m. on Friday, the Oil Ministry said on Thursday evening.

RSS Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha to begin in Nagpur on Friday

The annual three-day ‘Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha’ of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh will begin on Friday in Smriti Bhavan complex in Reshimbagh in Nagpur, a functionary of the outfit said.

U.P. CM to inaugurate, lay foundation stones of 76 projects in Gorakhpur on Friday

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will on Friday inaugurate and lay foundation stones of 76 projects worth over ₹1,877 crore of the Gorakhpur Development Authority (GDA), officials said.

Delhi court to resume hearing Kejriwal’s plea challenging summons on ED complaints on Friday

A Delhi sessions court will resume hearing on Friday arguments on an application filed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging a lower court’s summons to him on two complaints filed by the ED for evading its summonses in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.

Passing out parade of Agniveers at INS Chilika on Friday

The passing out parade of the third batch of Agniveers will be held at INS Chilika in Odisha on Friday, an official statement said.