March 13, 2024 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST

Farmers ‘mahapanchayat’ at Ramlila Maidan: Delhi Police allows gathering of 5,000, no tractors allowed

Delhi Police has given permission to the farmers to hold their ‘Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat’ with the condition of gathering not exceeding to 5,000, no tractor trolleys, no march at the Ramlila Maidan, and made elaborate security arrangements that may lead to a heavy traffic jam in the national capital on Thursday, officials on Wednesday said.

Kovind panel may submit report on simultaneous polls on Thursday

The high-level committee on simultaneous polls headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind is likely to submit its report on ‘one nation, one election’ on Thursday, it is learnt.

States denuded of power to levy tax on minerals by virtue of MMDR Act: Supreme Court told

The states are denuded of power to levy taxes on mines and minerals under the Constitution as the field is taken over by the Centre by virtue of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, the Supreme Court was told on Wednesday. The hearing remained inconclusive and would continue on Thursday.

Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay to pay 5-day visit to India

Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay will pay a five-day visit to India beginning Thursday in his first foreign trip after assuming the charge of the top office in January.

Shreyas Iyer to take field for Mumbai on last day of Ranji Trophy final

Mumbai batter Shreyas Iyer will take the field on the fifth and final day of the Ranji Trophy summit clash against Vidarbha on Thursday, after back trouble kept him out of action on the penultimate day in Mumbai.