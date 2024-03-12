March 12, 2024 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST

PM Modi to address entrepreneurs, scheme beneficiaries from disadvantaged sections on Wednesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a programme on Wednesday via video conferencing to mark the nationwide exercise for credit support to disadvantaged sections.

PM Modi to address ‘India’s Techade’, lay foundation stone of 3 semiconductor projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in ‘India’s Techade: Chips for Viksit Bharat’ and lay the foundation stone of three semiconductor projects worth about Rs 1.25 lakh crore on Wednesday via video-conferencing.

Anti-CAA protests in Assam

All Assam Students’ Union and 30 non-political indigenous organisations will launch a satyagraha from Wednesday. An AASU delegation left for New Delhi on Tuesday to pursue the petition against the Act in the Supreme Court and the leaders will return for the procession in the evening, the student organisation’s general secretary Sankar Jyoti Baruah said.

Mamata to lead roadshow in Siliguri against implementation of CAA

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will on Wednesday lead a roadshow in Siliguri against the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019.

Supreme Court suggests Centre to consider giving package to Kerala to deal with financial issues

Agreeing to list the plea of the State government for hearing on Wednesday, the bench said the Centre can be “slightly liberal and give a one-time package as a special case” to Kerala.

Murugan to be taken to Sri Lankan Deputy High Commission on Wednesday, T.N. government tells Madras High Court

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday informed the Madras High Court that all arrangements have been made to escort Murugan alias Sriharan, an ex-convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, to the Sri Lankan Deputy High Commission in Chennai on Wednesday regarding his plea for travel documents.

Nepal Prime Minister ‘Prachanda’ to seek vote of confidence on Wednesday

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ is scheduled to seek a vote of confidence from Parliament on Wednesday, days after the Maoist leader dumped the Nepali Congress and forged a new alliance with the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) party.

U.N. nuclear chief visits Japan to examine Fukushima wastewater release and talk atomic cooperation

International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi is expected to examine the discharge facility on Wednesday after meeting with local residents. He last visited the plant in July after issuing an IAEA review predicting only negligible impact from the discharges. The IAEA comprehensive report later also concluded that the discharges have so far satisfied international safety standards.

