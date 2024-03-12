March 12, 2024 07:46 am | Updated 07:46 am IST

CAA copies burnt, ‘hartal’ announced in Assam as Centre notifies rules

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and 30 indigenous organisations on March 11 burnt copies of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act in different parts of the State. The 16-party United Opposition Forum, Assam, announced a statewide hartal on March 12.

Supreme Court to hear on Mar 12 plea of six disqualified Himachal MLAs against their disqualification

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on March 12 a plea by six rebel Congress MLAs, who had cross-voted in the recent Rajya Sabha polls in Himachal Pradesh, against their disqualification.

President Murmu gifts RuPay card to Mauritian counterpart Roopun; discusses ways to strengthen bilateral ties

President Droupadi Murmu on March 11 met her Mauritian counterpart Prithvirajsing Roopun and held comprehensive discussions on ways to advance the long-standing and multi-faceted bilateral ties between India and Mauritius. She also gifted a RuPay card, which was recently launched in Mauritius, to President Roopun. President Murmu arrived in Port Louis on a three-day state visit during which she would be the chief guest at the country’s National Day celebrations on March 12.

PM Modi to witness tri-service exercise ‘Bharat Shakti’ in Pokhran

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will witness ‘Bharat Shakti’, a synergised demonstration of indigenous defence capabilities in the form of a tri-services live fire and manoeuvre exercise, in Rajasthan’s Pokhran on March 12.

PM to lay foundation stone, dedicate 274 railway projects in Odisha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay foundation stone and dedicate various railway projects worth over Rs 85,000 crore including projects in Odisha on March 12, East Coast Railway Additional General Manager Mohesh Kumar Behera said.

PM Modi to inaugurate new Vande Bharat Express on Chennai-Bengaluru-Mysuru route

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually flag off the inaugural run of the Vande Bharat Express between Dr MGR Chennai Central and Mysuru on March 12, Southern Railway has said. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the extended Vande Bharat Service from Mangaluru Central to Thiruvananthapuram Central, and the new Kollam–Tirupati Express, through video conferencing.

PM Modi to flag off Jharkhand’s third Vande Bharat Express

Jharkhand is all set to get third Vande Bharat Express train, which will be flagged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually on March 12, an official said. The regular run of the Ranchi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express will begin on March 18.

PM Modi to inaugurate command centre of western freight corridor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the operations control centre of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor on March 12 and some portions of the infrastructure project taken up to decongest the railway network.

PM Modi to unveil masterplan of Rs 1200 cr Sabarmati Ashram Memorial project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform “Ashram Bhoomi Vandana” and unveil the masterplan of the Sabarmati Ashram Memorial Project during his visit to Ahmedabad in Gujarat on March 12.

Amit Shah to address meeting of BJP cadres in Hyderabad on March 12

Ahead of the general elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be addressing a meeting of BJP workers at the LB Stadium in Hyderabad, Telangana, on March 12, party sources said. Shah will also address BJP’s social media warriors meeting after visiting the Bhagyalakshmi temple at historic Charminar and offering prayer in the morning.

Delhi High Court to hear plea by Congress in tax recovery case

The Delhi High Court said it would hear on March 12 a petition by the Congress challenging an order by the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal refusing to grant stay on a notice issued by the tax department for recovery of outstanding tax of more than Rs 105 crore.

Maharastra Congress leaders to seek security for Rahul Gandhi’s Nyay Yatra

As the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is scheduled to enter Maharashtra on March 12, Congress leaders in the State are meeting Maharashtra Director General of Police, seeking “enhanced” security for Rahul Gandhi’s march. The Yatra is scheduled to enter Maharashtra from Nandurbar district.

ASI to unveil revamped website, sign MoUs under ‘Adopt a Heritage 2.0’

The Archaeological Survey of India will unveil its revamped website on March 12, with an aim to seek wider engagement of people with the country’s rich cultural heritage, officials said. The ASI will also sign memoranda of understanding with various agencies for the adoption of monuments under the ‘Adopt a Heritage 2.0’ programme.

Ramzan moon sighted, Muslims to begin fasting

The Ramzan moon has been sighted in various parts of the country and Muslims will begin fasting in India on March 12, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind said.

Trump expected to clinch the Republican presidential nomination

Former U.S. President Donald Trump, on March 12, is expected to clinch the Republican presidential nomination as Georgia, Mississippi, Hawaii and Washington state hold state primary elections.

In-form duo of Satwik and Chirag at forefront as Indians chase glory at All England

Newly-crowned French Open champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be expected to continue their rich vein of form, while the seasoned P V Sindhu will hope to ace a trial by fire to end India’s 23-year-old title drought at the All England Championships starting in Birmingham, England, on March 12.