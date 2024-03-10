GIFT a SubscriptionGift
March 10, 2024 11:27 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST

Electoral bonds | Supreme Court to hear on Monday SBI’s plea seeking extension to disclose details

The Supreme Court will on Monday hear the application filed by the State Bank of India (SBI) seeking extension till June 30 to disclose details of each electoral bond encashed by political parties before the scheme was scrapped last month.

BJP to hold its central election committee meeting on Monday

In line with the preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Central Election Committee meeting is likely to be held on Monday. The names of the remaining candidates for the Lok Sabha election will be discussed in the meeting.

PM Modi to participate in ‘Sashakt Nari-Viksit Bharat’ programme in Delhi on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the ‘Sashakt Nari-Viksit Bharat’ programme and witness agricultural drone demonstrations conducted by ‘Namo Drone Didis’ at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute in New Delhi on Monday.

Rajasthan fuel station operators to begin two-day strike on Sunday

As part of the strike, petroleum dealers in the State will neither buy nor sell any fuel. They will also hold a demonstration in the city on Monday, the association said.

Sri Lanka’s Opposition declines President’s invitation to attend IMF review meeting

The Opposition in Sri Lanka on Sunday declined the invitation by President Ranil Wickremesinghe to attend a review meeting of the IMF bailout programme scheduled for Monday to help the cash-strapped nation to overcome the financial crisis it has been facing since 2022.

