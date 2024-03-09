March 09, 2024 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST

Centre shouldn’t run away from responsibility, says farmer leader; ‘rail roko’ agitation on Sunday

Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal on Saturday urged the Centre not to run away from its responsibility of giving legal guarantee for MSP on all crops, even as farmers prepare to participate in the proposed ‘rail roko’ protest on March 10 to press for their demands.

Chhattisgarh to roll out women-centric ‘Mahtari Vandan Yojana’ scheme on Sunday

The BJP government in Chhattisgarh will launch its flagship ‘Mahatari Vandan Yojana’, under which a monthly financial assistance of ₹1,000 will be provided to married women, an official said on Saturday.

BJP names Pradeep Verma as party’s candidate for Rajya Sabha polls in Jharkhand

The ruling JMM-Congress-RJD alliance is likely to declare its candidate on Sunday.

Rajasthan fuel station operators to begin two-day strike on Sunday

Fuel pump stations in Rajasthan will remain shut for two days starting Sunday as the State petroleum dealers association has called for a strike demanding a reduction in value-added tax (VAT) levied on petrol and diesel.

Imran Khan calls presidential polls as unconstitutional, calls for nation-wide protest on Sunday

Jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party called Saturday’s election of the President of Pakistan “unconstitutional and unacceptable” and urged the people to hold peaceful protests across the country on Sunday.

India, EFTA to sign trade pact on Sunday; services sector, investments to boost

India and four-nation European bloc EFTA will sign a free trade agreement on Sunday, which is likely to help promote investments and exports of key domestic services sectors such as IT, audio-visual, and movement of skilled professionals, an official said.

Mohun Bagan look to extend derby dominance over East Bengal

A resurgent Mohun Bagan Super Giant under coach Antonio Lopez Habas will look to keep their derby record intact and climb to the top of the Indian Super League table when they take on arch-rivals East Bengal in the return leg fixture in Kolkata on Sunday.

Vidarbha have plans for Mumbai’s international stars in Ranji final, says captain Wadkar

Mumbai will enter the Ranji Trophy final, beginning in Mumbai on Sunday, with a clutch of Indian stars in their ranks, but unfazed Vidarbha captain Akshay Wadkar said his side has plans in place to tame them.