March 08, 2024 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST

PM Modi to to undertake a jungle safari at Kaziranga National Park on Saturday

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to undertake a jungle safari early on Saturday morning. with Kaziranga National Park authorities making arrangements for both jeep and elephant safaris. He will be there for around two hours, officials said. After undertaking the safari, PM Modi will leave for Arunachal Pradesh, where he is scheduled to attend two programmes. He will return to Jorhat in the afternoon and inaugurate the 125-ft high ‘Statue of Valour’ of legendary Ahom general Lachit Barphukan.The Prime Minister will then proceed to Meleng Meteli Pothar, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation for central and state projects worth a total of around ₹18,000 crore, officials said. He is also scheduled to address a public meeting at the venue. PM Modi will also visit Siliguri in West Bengal on Saturday.

Amit Shah to attend OBC conclave in Bihar on Saturday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be in Bihar on Saturday to attend a conclave on measures taken by the central government for backward classes, BJP OBC Morcha president K. Laxman said.

Mortal remains of Indian killed in Israel brought to Kerala

The mortal remains of Patnibin Maxwell, the Indian youth killed in a missile attack in Israel, were brought to Kerala in an Air India flight from Delhi on Friday evening. The funeral, according to relatives, will be held on Saturday at Kollam by 4 p.m.

A week after bomb blast, The Rameshwaram Café reopens

A week after a low intensity blast at the Brookfield outlet of The Rameshwaram Café left 10 people injured, the popular eatery was reopened on Friday, with much fanfare and tightened security measures to ensure that no untoward incident occurs in the future. The café was reopened at 6 p.m. on Friday but it will be thrown open to the public from Saturday.

Asif Ali Zardari set to be Pakistan’s President for a 2nd time

Pakistan’s former President Asif Ali Zardari is set to be elected as the 14th President of the country in the election to be held on Saturday.

Akash, Ravi bag top two places in U16 race in India Paddle Festival

Akash will also be competing in the Men’s Open category on Saturday.