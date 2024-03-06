March 06, 2024 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST

In his first visit to Kashmir since abrogation of Article 370, PM to address rally in Srinagar on Thursday

In his first visit to Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil multiple development projects worth more than ₹6,400 crore and address a public meeting in Srinagar on Thursday.

Congress to decide on party candidates at central election committee meet on Thursday

The top leadership of the Congress will meet in the national capital on Thursday to finalise the party’s candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections amid speculation that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra may contest from Uttar Pradesh. Top leaders including president Mallikarjun Kharge and former chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will be present at the meeting, besides other senior leaders who are part of the panel.

Rahul Gandhi’s yatra to enter Gujarat on Thursday

The Congress’ Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi is set to enter Gujarat’s Dahod district from Rajasthan on Thursday amid desertions by some key State unit leaders of the party.

ED files fresh court complaint against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping summonses

The court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Divya Malhotra has listed the matter for hearing on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

62 Hindus arrive from India to participate in Mahashivratri festival in Pakistan

“After spending tonight at Gurdwara Dera Sahib Lahore the Hindu pilgrims will leave for Katas Raj Temples on Thursday to attend the main festival” Additional Secretary, Shrines, Rana Shahid Saleem said and added the ETPB is providing security, accommodation and transportation for them.

Pakistan court bars oath taking for candidates allotted reserved seat

In yet another post-poll legal complication, a Pakistan court on Wednesday barred till Thursday the oath-taking of those candidates who were allotted reserved seats in the National Assembly that the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) has claimed should have been given to it.

India to press for 4-1, England too fancy themselves at ‘home’ in game of milestones

India’s premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will be eyeing a memorable outing in his landmark 100th Test when the unassailable hosts face a fallen England in the finale of what has been a riveting five-match series, in Dharamsala on Thursday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.