March 05, 2024 10:03 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST

PM to address public rally, inaugurate country’s first underwater Metro section in Bengal on Wednesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public rally at Barasat in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, where Sandeshkhali is situated, and inaugurate the country’s first underwater Metro section between Howrah Maidan and Kolkata’s Esplanade on Wednesday.

PM Modi to flag off Namo Bharat train from Muradnagar RRTS station on Wednesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the 17-km long additional section of the Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut RRTS corridor from Duhai to Modi Nagar North on Wednesday, NCRTC officials said on Tuesday. He will also virtually flag off the priority corridor of the Agra Metro on Wednesday.

President Murmu to confer Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards for 2022, 2023 on Wednesday

President Droupadi Murmu will confer the Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards for the years 2022 and 2023 on 94 eminent artistes in the field of performing arts on Wednesday, the Ministry of Culture said.

Police step up vigil due to farmers’ call to reach Delhi on Wednesday

The Delhi Police have directed its personnel to ensure strict vigil at the Tikri, Singhu and the Ghazipur borders, and railway and metro stations and bus stands after protesting farmers announced that they would reach Delhi for their protest on Wednesday. The Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political), the two umbrella bodies that are spearheading the farmer agitation, on March 3 gave a call to farmers from across the country to reach Delhi on Wednesday.

CBI fails to get custody of Shajahan Sheikh; Bengal government moves Supreme Court

The CBI on Tuesday failed to get the custody of suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh from the West Bengal CID even after waiting for more than two hours. The CID said the leader of Sandeshkhali was not handed over to the central agency as the state government has moved the Supreme Court against an order of the Calcutta High Court.

Flight operations from Dehradun to Ayodhya, Amritsar, Varanasi to start on Wednesday

The Centre on Monday approved flight operations from Dehradun to Ayodhya and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and Amritsar in Punjab. The three flight services will begin on Wednesday, according to an official release.

Trump aims for Super Tuesday knockout in White House campaign

Donald Trump looked to cement his hold on the Republican presidential nomination with a sweep of Super Tuesday primaries, all but kicking off the formal campaign against President Joe Biden and an attempted shock return to the White House.

Vidarbha close in on thrilling win over Madhya Pradesh in Ranji Trophy semifinal

Vidarbha took command of their Ranji Trophy semifinal with the key wicket of Yash Dubey (94) late on day four as they inched closer to a thrilling victory over Madhya Pradesh in Nagpur on Tuesday.