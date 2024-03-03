March 03, 2024 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST

PM Modi to lay foundation of NTPC projects worth ₹30,000 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation of state-owned power giant NTPC’s various projects worth ₹30,023 crore on March 4. Also in the day, Mr. Modi is scheduled to visit Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu to witness the initiation of “core loading” of India’s indigenous Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) of 500 MWe capacity.

Nirmala Sitharaman to inaugurate conference of GST enforcement chiefs

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will inaugurate on March 4 a conference of enforcement chiefs of all state and central GST officers to tackle tax evasion. In the conference, GST formations will deliberate on combating GST evasion, including examining current challenges and delving into successful methods adopted by central and state tax enforcement officers.

Rajnath Singh to inaugurate DefConnect 2024 to encourage indigenous defence innovation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on March 4, will inaugurate DefConnect 2024 being organised in Delhi by the Innovations for Defence Excellence-Defence Innovation Organisation under the aegis of the Department of Defence Production to promote indigenous innovation and facilitate partnerships to address evolving security challenges.

Delhi High Court to hear on Monday wrestlers’ plea against WFI elections

The Delhi High Court will on March 4 hear a petition by wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and her husband Satyawart Kadian seeking to set aside and declare as illegal the elections held by the Wrestling Federation of India.

ADVERTISEMENT

Supreme Court to hear on Monday plea challenging remission granted to ex-MP Anand Mohan

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on March 4 a plea challenging the remission granted to former Lok Sabha MP Anand Mohan, who was serving a life term in the 1994 murder case of the then Gopalganj district magistrate G. Krishnaiah. A Bench of justices Surya Kant and K.V. Viswanathan is slated to hear the plea filed by Uma Krishnaiah, the wife of the slain officer.

2024 Lok Sabha polls | Congress manifesto to include legal guarantee for MSP, caste census, filling government vacancies, say sources

Making minimum support price a legal guarantee, the promise to conduct a nationwide caste census, and filling existing government vacancies on priority will figure prominently in the Congress’ manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha election, sources said.

Delhi govt’s Budget to be based on ‘Ram Rajya’ concept: Sources

The Delhi government’s Budget for the 2024-25 financial year, which will be presented in the Assembly on March 4, is likely to be based on the concept of “Ram Rajya”, sources said. The sources in the AAP government in Delhi said that the budget is likely to have something for every section of the society in the election year.

Madhya Pradesh CM, Ministers to pay obeisance to Lord Ram in Ayodhya

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and his Cabinet colleagues will offer prayers at Ram temple in Ayodhya on March 4. The State government is also considering building a lodging facility in Ayodhya and a ghat (a set of steps leading down to a river) on the banks of the Saryu River in the name of Ujjain emperor Vikramaditya if it gets land, the CM said.

BJP chief J.P. Nadda on two-day visit to Karnataka to review poll preparations

BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda will visit Karnataka on a two-day visit from March 4, where he will participate in many public and organisational programmes. The party said that Mr. Nadda will hold a booth Karyakarta Sammelan in Chikodi and interact with the beneficiaries of the Swanidhi Yojana and intellectuals in Belagavi.

Pakistan’s PM-elect Shehbaz Sharif to take oath of office

Prime Minister-elect Shehbaz Sharif will take the oath of office for the second time on March 4, days after his Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan Peoples Party agreed on a power-sharing deal to form a coalition government. President Arif Alvi will administer oath to Mr. Sharif in a ceremony at the President’s House at 3 p.m.

China’s economy of ‘great concern’ at annual political meetings: spokesman

A spokesperson for China’s political advisory body said the economy, especially youth employment, was of “great concern” to its delegates on the eve of annual legislative meetings in Beijing. Thousands of delegates from across the country will convene in Beijing on March 4 for the start of the ruling Communist Party’s yearly conclave, known as the “Two Sessions”.

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka ready for series eying World Cup

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said he wanted his team to use the three-match Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka to perfect the format ahead of the World Cup in June. The series, which opens on March 4 in Sylhet, Bangladesh, marks the start of Sri Lanka’s month-long tour of Bangladesh, which also includes three one-day internationals and two Tests.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.