March 02, 2024 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST

PM Modi to chair Council of Ministers meeting on Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on Sunday in what is likely to be the last such exercise during the second term of his government.

Five national highways among 441 roads closed as snow, rain lash Himachal

Snow and rain across the State will continue till Sunday. The weather will remain dry in the plains, the low and mid hills during March 4-5 while snow and rainfall will continue in the higher reaches, said Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Surender Paul.

Shehbaz Sharif is set to become the 33rd prime minister of Pakistan on Sunday

Shehbaz, who is the joint candidate of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), has already submitted his nomination. His challenger Omar Ayub Khan of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) too has filed his papers. The PML-N president Shehbaz, 72, is the younger brother of former three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif, 74. Voting in the National Assembly to elect the new prime minister would be held on Sunday, according to the National Assembly Secretariat.

Indian boxers renew quest for Paris Olympic quotas in Italy

The seasoned Shiva Thapa, Deepak Bhoria and Nishant Dev will be among nine Indian boxers fighting it out for Paris Olympic berths at the 1st World Qualification Tournament, starting in Busto Arsizio, Italy on Sunday.