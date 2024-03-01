March 01, 2024 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST

PM Modi to launch development projects in Bengal’s Krishnanagar, address public meeting

On Saturday, PM Modi will to launch development projects worth ₹15,000 crore in Krishnanagar in Bengal’s Nadia district. He will also address a public meeting at Krishnanagar.

Himachal Minister Vikramaditya to hold talks with Kharge in Delhi, meets party rebels

According to his official programme, Singh, who is the Congress-run State’s Public Works Minister, is on a two-day trip to Delhi where he will meet Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Saturday.

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to reach M.P. on Saturday

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will reach Morena district in Madhya Pradesh from Rajasthan’s Dholpur district on Saturday, a party functionary said.

Gujarat CM, Ministers, Speaker to visit Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Saturday

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and his council of ministers will visit Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday to offer prayers at Ram Temple, the idol consecration of which took place on January 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

Iran election results expected on Saturday

Iran on Friday held the country’s first parliamentary election since the mass 2022 protests over mandatory hijab laws after the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini, with questions looming over just how many people will turn out at the polls.

Shreyas Iyer in spotlight as Mumbai take on Tamil Nadu in Ranji Trophy semifinal

Out-of-favour India batter Shreyas Iyer will be motivated to prove a point and serve a timely reminder of his skillset as he gets back to domestic action when the record 41-time champions Mumbai take on Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy semifinal in Mumbai on Saturday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.