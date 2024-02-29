February 29, 2024 09:54 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST

PM Modi begins two-day visit to Jharkhand, West Bengal and Bihar on Friday

“On March 1 (Friday), around 11 a.m., the Prime Minister will reach Sindri, Dhanbad, Jharkhand and participate in a public programme, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation of multiple development projects worth ₹35,700 crore in Jharkhand,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement. The developmental projects are related to fertiliser, rail, power, and coal sectors. PM Modi will dedicate to the nation the Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Ltd (HURL) Sindri Fertiliser Plant, developed at a cost of over ₹8,900 crore, in order to attain self-sufficiency in the urea sector. Besides, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation of several rail projects worth over ₹17,600 crore in the State. In addition, PM Modi will also dedicate to the nation important power projects in Jharkhand including the Unit 1 (660 MW) of North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project (STPP) at Chatra. Also, in accordance with the ‘PM Gatishakti Master Plan’, PM Modi will inaugurate the North Urimari Coal Handling Plant of Central Coalfields Limited (CCL), a subsidiary of Coal India Limited (CIL) in Ramgarh district.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to leave Jharkhand in the afternoon and on reaching West Bengal, he will participate in a public programme at Arambagh in Hooghly district, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation of multiple development projects worth more than ₹7,200 crore. He will also address a public meeting Arambagh on Friday.

2024 Lok Sabha polls | First phase of CAPF companies to be mobilised from Friday

The first phase of deployment of more than 3.4 lakh central armed police forces (CAPFs) for the upcoming general elections in the country and Assembly polls in few States will begin from Friday, official sources said Thursday.

Punjab Budget Session begins on Friday

The Budget Session of the Punjab Assembly beginning on Friday is likely to witness stormy scenes with opposition parties set to take on the AAP government over a host of issues including farmers’ stir, outstanding debt and law and order. The 15-day session will commence with the Governor’s address on Friday and there will be a debate on it on March 4.

Pakistan Parliamen’s new Speaker, Deputy Speaker to be elected on Friday

Pakistan’s newly-elected lawmakers were sworn in on Thursday during Parliament’s maiden session amid vociferous protests by the supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan alleging massive vote rigging during the elections. The outgoing Speaker announced that elections for the new Speaker and Deputy Speaker would be held on Friday.

Alexei Navalny’s funeral to be held on Friday in Moscow

Alexei Navalny will be buried in Moscow on Friday, according to a spokesperson. The service will be held at Borisovskoye Cemetery, after a farewell service at a Moscow church. In a speech on Wednesday, the Opposition leader’s widow Yulia said she didn’t know if the funeral would be peaceful or if police would arrest those who came to say goodbye.

Bajrang refuses to appear in selection trials under WFI, moves court against selection competition

It has been learnt from reliable sources that Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and her husband Satywart Kadiyan moved the court on Wednesday and the matter will be heard on Friday.

Yuki Bhambri makes his first ATP 500 semifinals in men’s doubles

India’s Yuki Bhambri made his first men’s doubles semifinals of the ATP 500 tour after he and his partner Robin Hasse upset third seeds Jamie Murray and Michael Venus in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai on Thursday. In the semifinal to be played on Friday, Bhambri and Hasse will face the second-seeded pairing of Ivan Dodig (Croatia) and Austin Krajicek (U.S.).