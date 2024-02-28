February 28, 2024 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST

PM Modi to inaugurate projects worth ₹17,500 crore in Madhya Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch or inaugurate development projects worth more than ₹17,500 crore in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday through video link, an official said in Bhopal.

PM Modi to inaugurate two Coal India projects worth ₹1,400 crore on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday inaugurate Coal India’s two first-mile connectivity projects worth ₹1,393.69 crore, according to an official statement.

PM Modi, Mauritian counterpart to inaugurate airstrip, jetty at Agalega Island in Mauritius

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Mauritian counterpart, Pravind Jugnauth, will jointly inaugurate the new airstrip and the St. James Jetty, along with six community development projects, at the Agalega Island in Mauritius at 1 p.m. on Thursday via video-conferencing.

Himachal Speaker reserves order on Congress petition to disqualify 6 rebel MLAs

Himachal Pradesh Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on Wednesday reserved his order on a Congress petition seeking disqualification of six party MLAs who cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha election. The six MLAs also face the possibility of disqualification on another count. Meanwhile, three senior observers —Bhupesh Baghel, Bhupinder Singh Hooda and D.K. Shivakumar and AICC in-charge of State Rajeev Shukla, who have been asked by party president Mallikarjun Kharge to speak with all MLAs, are likely to submit their report to Kharge by Thursday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

CBI summons Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday as witness in 2019 illegal mining cases

The CBI has summoned Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav as a “witness” to record his statement on Thursday in illegal mining cases registered five years ago.

ED issues summons to Bengal Minister Arup Biswas in Alchemist case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday issued summons to TMC leader and West Bengal Sports Minister Arup Biswas in connection with ₹1,900 crore money laundering case involving the Alchemist Group, a senior official said. The Bengal Minister was asked to appear before the ED officers at its city office on Thursday morning, he said.

Supreme Court to deliver judgement on plea for reconsideration of 2018 verdict on grant of stay by courts

The Supreme Court is scheduled to deliver on Thursday the verdict on a plea seeking reconsideration of its 2018 judgement which held that the stay granted by a lower court or high court in civil and criminal cases will automatically expire after six months unless extended specifically.

Nawaz Sharif officially nominates younger brother Shehbaz for PM’s post

The parliamentary party of the PML-N headed by three-time former Pakistan premier Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday formally nominated his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif for the post of prime minister to head a coalition government. Outgoing National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has called the National Assembly session on Thursday after President Dr Arif Alvi, known for his closeness to jailed former prime minister Imran Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), refused to do so.

Pralhad Joshi to launch Coal Logistics Plan & Policy on Thursday

Union Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi will on Thursday launch the ‘Coal Logistics Plan & Policy’, which focusses on technologically advanced, cost-effective and integrated logistics ecosystem for coal evacuation.

Sathish, Aakarshi enter second round at German Open

They will face Czech Republic’s Soňa Horinkova and Kateřina Zuzakova next on Thursday.

Double Paralympics gold winner Devendra Jhajharia files nomination papers for Paralympic Committee of India president’s post

Two-time Paralympics gold medallist Devendra Jhajharia on Wednesday filed nomination papers for the president’s post in the March 9 elections of the national body. Thursday is the last day for filing nomination papers for the PCI elections.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.