February 27, 2024

PM Modi to inuagurate projects in Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra on Wednesday

On Wednesday, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of multiple infrastructure projects worth more than ₹17,300 crore in Thoothukudi. He will lay the foundation stone of the Outer Harbor Container Terminal at V.O.Chidambaranar Port, a government release said. Following this, Mr. Modi will launch India’s first indigenous green hydrogen fuel cell inland waterway vessel under the Harit Nauka initiative. He will also dedicate tourist facilities in 75 lighthouses across ten States and Union Territories. During his visit, PM Modi will dedicate rail projects for doubling of Vanchi Maniyachchi - Nagercoil rail line, developed at a cost of ₹1,477 crore. He will also dedicate four road projects in Tamil Nadu, developed at a total cost of about ₹4,586 Crore.

Following his visit to Tamil Nadu, Mr. Modi will reach Maharashtra on Wednesday afternoon. According to a government release, PM Modi will participate in a public programme in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal to inaugurate multiple development projects worth more than ₹4,900 crore. He will also release benefits under the PM KISAN and other schemes during the programme. Mr. Modi will disburse the second and third instalments of ‘Namo Shetkari MahaSanman Nidhi’, worth about ₹3,800 crore which will benefit around 88 lakh beneficiary farmers across Maharashtra. He will also disburse ₹825 crore of Revolving Fund to 5.5 lakh women Self Help Groups (SHGs) across the State. PM Modi is slated to initiate the distribution of one crore Ayushman cards across the State and launch the Modi Awaas Gharkul Yojana for OBC category beneficiaries. Other projects that the PM will inaugurate include multiple irrigation projects benefiting the Marathwada and Vidarbha region, developed at a cost of ₹2,750 crore under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana (PMKSY) and Baliraja Jal Sanjeevani Yojana (BJSY); multiple rail projects worth more than ₹1,300 crore; and projects for strengthening the road sector in Maharashtra.

MVA allies meet to finalise Lok Sabha seat-sharing in Maharashtra

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies on Tuesday said they had reached agreement on the sharing of most of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, and the final meeting will be held on Wednesday.

Calcutta High Court allows BJP’s demonstration in Kolkata over Sandeshkhali with 150 people

Allowing the demonstration in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the city’s Maidan area, Justice Kausik Chanda directed that loudspeakers cannot be used and that the programme will be held between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.

Pradhan directs HEIs to conduct voter awareness activities from Wednesday

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday directed all higher education institutions (HEIs) to conduct voter awareness activities on their campuses from Wednesday till March 6.

Focus on Education policies, paper leaks at ABVP meet in Puducherry

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad organised a two-day meeting of its Central Working committee in Puducherry starting Tuesday to review and strategise the action plan of organisational activities. The meeting would go on till Wednesday.

