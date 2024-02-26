February 26, 2024 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST

Rajya Sabha elections today; high pitched battle expected in U.P.

Five candidates — Ajay Maken, Syed Naseer Hussain and G C Chandrasekhar (all Congress), Narayansa Bandage (BJP) and Kupendra Reddy (JD(S)) — are in the fray in Karnataka amid worries of cross voting. A high-pitched electoral battle is expected in Uttar Pradesh, with the BJP fielding eight candidates and the opposition Samajwadi Party three for the 10 Rajya Sabha seats. The Congress in Himachal Pradesh has issued a whip to vote for party candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

PM Modi to visit Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra; to review Gaganyaan mission

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day tour of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra from February 27 and will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 24,000 crore. He will also release the 16th instalment of about Rs 21,000 crore to farmers under the ‘PM-KISAN’ scheme.

Malegaon case | Appear from Feb 27 or face action, court tells Pragya Singh Thakur

A special NIA court asked BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, to appear before it from February 27 for recording of statements and warned her of “necessary action” if she fails to do so.

AAP’s Political Affairs Committee meeting on Tuesday to discuss Lok Sabha poll candidates

The Aam Aadmi Party has called a meeting of its Political Affairs Committee on February 27 to discuss probable candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Biden summons congressional leaders to the White House to talk Ukraine, government funding

President Joe Biden will convene the top four congressional leaders at the White House on February 27 to press lawmakers on passing an emergency aid package for Ukraine and Israel, as well as averting a looming government shutdown next month, according to a White House official.

‘No compromise’ if Orban, Fico question Ukraine: Polish PM

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that “no compromise” was possible with his Hungarian and Slovak counterparts if they decline to openly support Ukraine facing Russia’s invasion. Tusk will meet Czech, Hungarian and Slovak premiers Petr Fiala, Viktor Orban and Robert Fico in Prague on February 27 at a meeting in the so-called Visegrad group.

Indian women’s football team looks to win maiden international title outside South Asia

The Indian women’s team will aim to clinch its maiden international title outside the South Asian region when it takes on Kosovo in their concluding round-robin match of the Turkish Women’s Cup in Alanya, Turkiye, on February 27.