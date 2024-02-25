February 25, 2024 10:09 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST

PM Modi to lay foundation stone of 553 Amrit Bharat railway stations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 553 railway stations under the Amrit Bharat scheme which includes improving facilities by developing rooftop plazas and city centres at stations. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of nearly 1,500 road overbridges and underbridges across different states during a function that will be conducted virtually at more than 2,000 railway stations and function sites, officials said. The Prime Minister will join the function via videoconferencing. PM Modi will also inaugurate the Gomti Nagar station in Uttar Pradesh, which has been redeveloped at a cost of around ₹385 crore.

PM Modi to address TV9 global summit

PM Modi will deliver his keynote address on Monday evening at the summit, being held with the theme of ‘India: Poised for the next big leap’.

Farmers to take out tractor marches on highways across country on Monday

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha after a meeting in Chandigarh on February 24 said farmers will take out tractor marches on highways across country on Monday and hold a Mahapanchayat in Delhi on March 14.

Defamation case | Supreme Court to hear Kejriwal’s plea against Delhi High Court order upholding summons

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging a Delhi High Court order which upheld summons issued to him as an accused in a criminal defamation case for retweeting an allegedly defamatory video circulated by YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in May 2018.

Supreme Court to hear plea over non-grant of permanent commission to women in Coast Guard

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea by an woman officer of the Indian Coast Guard seeking grant of permanent commission to eligible women short service commission officers of the force. A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud is likely to hear the matter.

President Murmu to inaugurate ‘Purple Fest’ on Monday

President Droupadi Murmu will on Monday inaugurate the ‘Purple Fest’ for people with disabilities at Amrit Udyaan in the Rashtrapati Bhawan, an official statement said.

Vice-President Dhankhar to address Mizoram Assembly on Monday

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar is scheduled to address the ongoing budget session of the Mizoram Assembly on Monday, a senior official said.

Delhi Excise case | BRS leader Kavitha to skip CBI summons

The BRS MLC was asked to appear before the CBI on Monday, under Section 41A CrPC, under which a notice is issued to a person against whom a “reasonable suspicion” exists that the person had committed a cognisable offence.

ED summons Hiranandani Group promoters in FEMA case on Monday

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Niranjan Hiranandani and his son Darshan Hiranandani, the promoters of prominent Mumbai-based real estate developer Hiranandani Group, for questioning in a foreign exchange violation case on Monday, official sources said on Sunday.

WCD, Ayush Ministries to sign MoU on Monday to improve nutritional status of adolescent girls

The Women and Child Development Ministry and the Ayush Ministry will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Monday to improve the nutritional status of adolescent girls in five Utkarsh districts, an official statement said on Sunday.

Election of Chief Minister of Pakistan’s Punjab province to take place on Monday; Maryam Nawaz submits nomination papers

Senior PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, on Sunday submitted her nomination papers for the post of chief minister of Pakistan’s politically crucial Punjab Province. “The election of Chief Minister Punjab will take place on Monday. The candidates of CM can submit nomination papers on Sunday,” Punjab Assembly Secretary Amer Habib said in a statement on Sunday.