February 23, 2024 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST

PM to dedicate NTPC’s 1600MW Lara thermal plant on Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate NTPC’s 1,600 MW Lara Super Thermal Power Station and lay foundation stone for another 1,600MW of the plant under Stage-II in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh, on Saturday. He will also inaugurate three first mile connectivity projects of South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL) on Saturday

Priyanka will join Nyay Yatra in Moradabad, cover remaining U.P. leg

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will join the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Moradabad on Saturday and will be part of it for the remainder of its Uttar Pradesh leg over the weekend.

Angry French farmers with tractors are back to Paris for another protest

French President Emmanuel Macron is to visit the Paris Agricultural Fair, on Saturday where he is planning to have a “big debate” with farmers, supermarket CEOs and members of environmental groups, his office said.

India women eye victory against Hong Kong in Turkish Cup

Having played determined football to get the better of Estonia in their opening match, India would be looking forward to another successful outing when they face Hong Kong in the Turkish Women’s Cup in Alanya, Turkey on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

India eye revenge against Australia in FIH Pro League

The Indian men’s hockey team would look to leave behind last match’s disappointment and lift its game to the next level to stop the mighty Australians’ unbeaten run in a FIH Pro League match in Rourkela on Saturday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.