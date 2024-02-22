February 22, 2024 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST

SKM to observe ‘black day’ on Friday, hold protests over death of farmer

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Thursday demanded the registration of an FIR for “murder” over the death of a protesting farmer on Punjab-Haryana border and announced tractor marches next week. The SKM, which spearheaded the 2020-21 farm agitation against the now-repealed farm laws, announced that the farmers will observe a ‘black day’ on Friday to mourn the death.

JMM-led alliance prepared for Budget Session from Friday

The ruling JMM-Congress-RJD alliance convened a meeting to strategise for the upcoming Budget session of the Jharkhand Assembly, scheduled to commence on Friday.

Mahua Moitra’s plea alleging media leak: HC to pass order on Friday

The Delhi High Court said on Thursday it will pass an order on Friday on TMC leader Mahua Moitra’s plea against the alleged leak of “confidential” information to the media by the Enforcement Directorate in a probe against her under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

Reservation of Assembly seats for STs: Delegation under Goa CM to meet Amit Shah

A delegation under Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday to discuss the issue of reservation in the state Assembly for Scheduled Tribes, Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar said.

Maryam Nawaz set to become first woman CM of Pakistan’s Punjab Assembly

Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, is set to become the first woman Chief Minister of Pakistan’s Punjab Province following the summoning of the inaugural session of the provincial legislature on Friday.

Byju Raveendran, board members will not attend BYJU’s select shareholder EGM

Shareholders at Byju’s are set to vote on Friday on a resolution brought by some investors to oust founder CEO Byju Raveendran and his family members over alleged “mismanagement and failures”.

