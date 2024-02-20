February 20, 2024 10:29 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST

Farmers to resume Delhi Chalo agitation on Wednesday

The protesting farmers have rejected the Centre’s proposal to buy pulses, maize and cotton crops through government agencies at minimum support price (MSP) for five years, and announced to continue with their ‘Delhi Chalo’ agitation on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha has welcomed the decision of farmer leaders taking part in the ‘Delhi Chalo’ agitation to reject the Centre’s MSP proposal, saying it’s a step in the right direction that will ensure greater unity among farmers across the country. The SKM, which spearheaded the 2020-21 farmers’ stir, also called on farmer groups to join mass protests in constituencies of BJP-NDA MPs on Wednesday.

PM Modi to inaugurate Raisina Dialogue on Wednesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday inaugurate the three-day Raisina Dialogue, India’s flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-strategy.

NCP moves Bombay High Court against Maharashtra Speaker’s decision to not disqualify Sharad Pawar faction MLAs

The NCP led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday challenged in the Bombay High Court the Speaker’s decision to not disqualify 10 MLAs from the Sharad Pawar camp. A division bench led by Justice G.S. Kulkarni said it would hear the matter on Wednesday.

Marathas get 10% quota as bill receives nod; unhappy Jarange to decide course of action on Wednesday

Speaking to reporters, activist Manoj Jarange said, “The government is giving us what we don’t want. We want a reservation under the OBC category, but they are giving us a separate quota instead. If the government doesn’t discuss and implement the draft notification on the reservation for blood relatives of Kunbi Marathas, we will decide on the course of the agitation on (Wednesday).” Kunbis fall under the OBC category and get quota benefits.

Project for tribal students health screening, management through Ayurveda to be launched on Wednesday

A national-level project for 20,000 tribal students’ health screening and management through Ayurvedic interventions will be launched by Union Ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Arjun Munda in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Indian women’s football team to begin Turkish Cup campaign against Estonia

The Indian women’s football team would look to notch up its first win over an European side when it takes on lower-ranked Estonia in the opening match of the Turkish Women’s Cup in Alanya, Turkey on Wednesday.

Final round of Santosh Trophy to begin with match between Meghalaya and Services

The final rounds of 77th National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy 2023-24 will begin with a match between Meghalaya and Services in Itanagar on Wednesday.