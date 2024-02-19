February 19, 2024 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST

PM Modi to inaugurate AIIMS Jammu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Vijaypur (Samba), Jammu. A multi-tier security setup has been put in place and traffic advisories issued for his visit.

President Murmu in Andaman to visit Indira Point, the southernmost point of India

On February 20, President Droupadi Murmu, currently on a five-day visit to the Andaman and Nicobar islands, will visit Indira Point, the southernmost point of India, and Campbell Bay. She will also visit Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Island (previously known as Ross Island) and witness the light and sound show.

Seven BJP MLAs move Delhi HC challenging suspension from House

Seven BJP MLAs approached the Delhi High Court on February 19 challenging their indefinite suspension from the Delhi Assembly for interrupting the lieutenant governor’s address. Justice Subramonium Prasad listed the matter for hearing on February 20 on whether to grant any interim relief to suspended legislators.

SKM to gherao residences of Punjab BJP leaders to press Centre into accepting farmers’ demands

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha will gherao the residences of BJP leaders in Punjab for three days from February 20 to press the Centre into accepting the farmers’ demands including a legal guarantee to minimum support price on crops, a leader of the outfit has said.

Calcutta HC grants permission to Suvendu Adhikari to visit Sandeshkhali

The Calcutta High Court granted permission to Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, to visit trouble-torn Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district. Justice Kausik Chanda directed that Adhikari be allowed to visit the Sandeshkhali gram panchayat under Sandeshkhali Block-II on February 20.

Haryana Assembly’s Budget session to begin on February 20

The Budget session of the Haryana Assembly will begin on February 20 with the opposition set to take on the BJP-JJP government on a host of issues.

Assam, Goa CMs to attend launch of Telangana BJP’s ‘yatras’ ahead of 2024 polls

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, his Goa counterpart Pramod Sawant and other senior BJP leaders will attend the launch of ‘Vijaya Sankalp Yatras’ to be conducted by BJP in Telangana from February 20 to March 2.

Shibu Soren’s appeal in Lokpal matter | Delhi HC lists for hearing on February 20

The Delhi High Court on February 19 listed for hearing on February 20 the appeal by Jharkhand Mukti Morcha chief Sibu Soren against an order refusing to interfere with the proceedings initiated against him by the Lokpal on the basis of a complaint by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.

U.N. Security Council to vote on resolution demanding Gaza ceasefire, U.S. vows to veto

The U.N. Security Council is expected to vote on February 20 on an Arab-backed resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, which the United States announced it will veto. Algeria, the Arab representative on the council, put the draft resolution in a final form that can be voted on.

Ukrainian children repatriated from Russia after Qatari mediation

Eleven Ukrainian children were setting off from Russia to Ukraine on February 19 to be reunited with their families in the latest transfer between the warring sides under a Qatari-mediated scheme. The children, aged between two and 16, were hosted at the Qatari embassy in Moscow on February 19 ahead of a long journey via Belarus which should see them cross into northwestern Ukraine on February 20.