February 19, 2024 07:38 am | Updated 07:39 am IST

1. Chandigarh Mayor Manoj Sonkar resigns ahead of Supreme Court hearing

Ahead of the hearing on Chandigarh mayoral election in the Supreme Court likely on February 19, city’s Mayor Manoj Sonkar resigned from his post on February 18. On February 5, the Supreme Court gave the BJP win in Chandigarh mayoral polls a jolt, threatening to order fresh elections after a video played in the open courtroom showed Returning Officer Anil Masih “obviously defacing” ballot papers.

2. Tamil Nadu Budget 2024-25: A tightrope walk amid financial constraints

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu will present the State Budget for 2024-25 on February 19. Amid a tight financial situation, the Budget – to be presented with the theme ‘Crossing obstacles and marching towards growth’ – will be keenly watched to see whether the DMK government bats for fiscal prudence or populism.

3. Indian Defence officials gear up for MILAN-2024 beginning in Visakhapatnam

The Indian Defence officials have been busy for the past few days ahead of MILAN-2024, which is scheduled to begin in two phases here on February 19. The delegations have been landing with their ships and aircraft for the past few days at Visakhapatnam, the base of the Eastern Naval Command.

4. Supreme Court to hear Sharad Pawar’s plea against EC order recognising Ajit Pawar-led faction as real NCP

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea of Sharad Pawar challenging an Election Commission order recognising the Ajit Pawar-led faction as the real Nationalist Congress Party. A bench of Justices Surya Kant, Dipankar Datta and KV Viswanathan is likely to hear Sharad Pawar’s plea.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on February 19 a PIL seeking a court-monitored CBI or SIT probe into the violence in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali village. A bench of Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice Augustine George Masih will hear the PIL filed by advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava.

6. PM Modi in Uttar Pradesh to lay foundation of Kalki Dham Temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a day-long visit to Uttar Pradesh on February 19 to lay the foundation stone of the Shri Kalki Dham Temple in Sambhal district and address a gathering there. He will also launch 14,000 projects across Uttar Pradesh worth more than RS. 10-lakh crore at the fourth ground breaking ceremony for investment proposals received during the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023.

7. Rahul’s Gandhi’s Nyay Yatra to enter Amethi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will enter Amethi on February 19 around 3 p.m., party officials said. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also accompany him in Amethi. Union minister Smriti Irani will also begin her four-day visit to Amethi from the day.

8. Manipur tribal body asks government employees not to attend office; State warns of action

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum in Manipur urged the government staff in Churachandpur district to refrain from attending work from February 19 over the suspension of a policeman, who was allegedly seen with armed men in a video grab. The ITLF’s move prompted the State home department to issue an order saying that the salary of an employee would be slashed if unauthorised leaves were taken.

9. Pakistan | PML-N, PPP fail to reach consensus on power-sharing formula for government formation

The talks between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan Peoples Party on a power-sharing formula for a coalition government remained inconclusive, though both sides claimed “significant progress” in the discussions, according to media reports. The third meeting between the two parties, which took place on February 17, remained inconclusive and both decided to meet again on February 19 to finalise the power-sharing formula.