February 15, 2024 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST

Workers removing sign board that reads welcome to Delhi in view of farmers ‘Delhi Chalo’ March at Singhu Border, just outside New Delhi, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Samyukt Kisan Morcha’s ‘Bharat Bandh’ on Friday

The SKM has called the badh in support of the ‘Delhi Chalo’ agitation — a march by farmers of Punjab to the national capital to press the Centre to accept their demands, including the enactment of a law guaranteing minimum support price for crops. The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police on Thursday said restrictions under CrPC section 144, including a ban on unauthorised public assemblies, would be enforced across the district on Friday.

PM Modi to dedicate NTPC’s 300 MW Nokhra Solar project to nation on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate NTPC’s 300 megawatt (MW) Nokhra Solar Project to the nation on Friday, an official statement said.

BJP delegation to visit violence-hit Sandeshkhali in West Bengal

BJP president J.P. Nadda has constituted a six-member committee of party MPs, five of them being women, who will on Friday visit West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali which has been rocked by protests over allegations of sexual assault of women by TMC supporters.

Bharat Rang Mahotsav begins on Friday

The National School of Drama’s much-awaited Bharat Rang Mahotsav will commence here on Friday with Ravindra Bharti’s Hindi play, titled “Agin Tiriya”, directed by Sangeeta Tiple. The Srinagar-leg of the theatre festival will be held at Tagore Hall.

France and Ukraine to sign a security agreement in Paris in the presence of President Zelenskyy

French President Emmanuel will sign a bilateral security agreement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday in Paris, the French presidency said in a statement.

Coal Ministry to discuss with stakeholders ways to promote coal, lignite gasification projects

The Coal ministry will hold discussions with stakeholders on Friday on ways to promote coal, and lignite gasification projects across the country.

