February 15, 2024 07:23 am | Updated 07:23 am IST

SC to deliver verdict on validity of electoral bonds scheme on Thursday

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its verdict on Thursday on a batch of petitions challenging the validity of the electoral bonds scheme. A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud had on November 2 last year reserved its verdict in the matter.

Third round of meeting between Union ministers, farmer leaders in Chandigarh on Thursday

Three Union Ministers will meet farmer leaders in Chandigarh Thursday for another round of talks as the standoff between the protesters and police at the Punjab-Haryana border entered its second day, marked by more clashes between the two sides. Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said the meeting will be held with Union ministers Arjun Munda, Piyush Goyal and Nityanand Rai at 5 p.m.

PM Modi arrives in Doha, hold talks with Qatar counterpart on boosting bilateral ties

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Doha on Wednesday night on an official visit to Qatar. This is the Prime Minister’s second visit to Qatar, he first visited Qatar in June 2016. On Thursday, the Prime Minister will meet the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and hold talks on bilateral as well as regional and global issues, the ministry said in a press release.

Nyay Yatra to resume in Bihar’s Aurangabad on Thursday

The second phase of Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in Jharkhand, which was scheduled to commence on Wednesday, has been cancelled, Congress leaders said. The march will resume from Bihar’s Aurangabad on Thursday as was planned earlier.

International film festival in Latur from Thursday

A four-day international film festival will be held in Latur city of central Maharashtra from Thursday.