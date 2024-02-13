February 13, 2024 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST

Farmer protest | Delhi borders shut; security beefed up to stop farmer march

Authorities here intensified security arrangements on Tuesday to stop a farmers’ march from entering Delhi as the Singhu and Tikri borders were shut while the Red Fort complex was closed temporarily after peasants on their way to the national capital clashed with police at the Shambhu border between Haryana and Punjab.

PM Modi to inaugurate UAE’s largest Hindu temple on Wednesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he had an excellent meeting with the UAE’s President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during which they reviewed the strategic partnership, discussed new areas of cooperation and witnessed the signing of several key agreements, including a bilateral investment treaty. Later PM Modi addressed the Indian diaspora at the Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabhi.

President Murmu to visit temples in Dausa, Dungarpur on Wednesday

On Wednesday, after attending Aarti at the Balaji temple in Dausa at 10.35 a.m., she will visit Hari temple in Beneshwar Dham at 2 pm. Later, she will attend a Lakhpati Didi sammelan at Beneshwar Dham at 3.40 p.m.

Sonia Gandhi to file nomination for Rajya Sabha polls from Rajasthan: Sources

Gandhi, who represented Rae Bareli in Lok Sabha, will not contest the next general election. “She is likely to file nomination for Rajya Sabha on Wednesday,” a source said.

Supreme Court to hear on Wednesday plea against closure of Sterlite copper unit in Tamil Nadu

The Supreme Court will commence hearing on Wednesday on a plea of the Vedanta group against the closure of its Sterlite copper unit in Tamil Nadu’s Tuticorin.

Budget session of Himachal Assembly likely to be stormy

The budget session of Himachal Pradesh Assembly commencing on Wednesday is likely to start on a stormy note as the opposition BJP has announced that it would raise issues like alleged discrimination in distribution of relief to disaster-hit people.

Indonesia’s presidential election has high stakes for U.S. and China and their rivalry in the region

When Indonesians cast their votes on Wednesday for a new president in one of the world’s biggest elections, the stakes will also be high for the United States and China and their mounting rivalry in the region.

