Huge security deployment, multi-layered barricading at borders to stop farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ march

Several farmers’ unions will march to Delhi on February 13 to press the Centre for accepting their demands, including enactment of a law to guarantee minimum support price for crops. Delhi authorities have fortified border points and banned large gatherings to control law and order situation. Besides massive deployment of police and paramilitary personnel equipped with anti-riot gears, multiple layers of barricades, concrete blocks, iron nails and walls of containers have been put up at three border points — Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur. A team of Union ministers on February 12 held talks in Chandigarh with farmer leaders to dissuade them from the march, even as tractor-trolleys set out from different parts of Punjab earlier in the day to join the protest.

Boosting cooperation in energy, digital infra, ports focus of PM Modi’s visit to UAE

Boosting cooperation in areas of energy, ports, fintech, digital infrastructure, railways and investment flows are set to be focus of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) beginning on February 12.

Army Chief Gen Pande leaves for four-day U.S. trip

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande on February 12 left for the U.S. on a four-day visit aimed at exploring ways to further expand bilateral military engagement. The Army described Gen Pande’s visit from February 13 to 16 as “significant” and said it underscores deepening military cooperation between the two countries.

Trinamool Congress delegation to visit Sandeshkhali

A Trinamool Congress delegation led by senior leader Partha Bhowmick is scheduled to visit Sandeshkhali in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas on February 13 afternoon to take stock of the situation in the area where anger has been brewing against the party’s local leadership over alleged atrocities against women.

ED issues fresh summons to NC chief Farooq Abdullah in JKCA money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate has issued a fresh summons to National Conference president Farooq Abdullah for questioning in a money laundering case pertaining to the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association. He has been asked to depose at the ED office in Srinagar on February 13.

President Murmu reflects on her journey to top office in interview with Smriti Irani; to be aired on Feb 13

All India Radio will air an hour-long programme on February 13 in which President Droupadi Murmu reflects on her journey to the country’s highest constitutional post – from childhood memories to stories in public life – in an interview with Union minister Smriti Irani.

