February 11, 2024 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST

Farmers likely to start Delhi march from Monday, after collapse of talks with Centre on guaranteed MSPs

Approximately one lakh farmers belonging to the Samyukt Kisan Morcha-Non Political (SKM-NP), a splinter group of the original SKM, started preparations for a rally in Delhi seeking guaranteed minimum support prices (MSPs) for their produce. Farmers from neighbouring States have been gathering in preparation for a march to the national capital on February 12. Authorities in Haryana and Delhi fortified borders with neighbouring States by putting up concrete blocks, road spike barriers and barbed wires to prevent the entry of vehicles and deploying thousands of police personnel, besides imposing prohibitory orders.

Nitish Kumar to face floor test

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his newly formed National Democratic Alliance is all set to face the floor test at Bihar Legislative Assembly on February 12.

UPI services to be launched in Sri Lanka, Mauritius

India’s Unified Payment Interface services will be rolled out in Sri Lanka and Mauritius at a virtual ceremony on February 12 that will be witnessed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the top leadership of the two island nations.

President Murmu to visit Gujarat, Rajasthan from February 12-14

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Gujarat and Rajasthan from February 12 to 14, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said. The President will grace the 200th Janmotsav-Gyan Jyoti Parv Smaranotsav Samaroh on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati at Tankara in Gujarat on February 12.

Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann to visit Ayodhya

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will visit Ayodhya on February 12 to pay obeisance at the newly built Ram temple, AAP sources said.

Pak parties intensify efforts to form coalition government after split verdict in elections

The three main political parties in Pakistan on February 11 intensified their efforts for the formation of a coalition government after it became clear that the country faced a hung Parliament after general elections marred by allegations of rigging.

Palestinian President in Qatar to discuss ceasefire efforts

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas arrived in Doha for talks with the Qatari Emir on securing a ceasefire in Gaza. Palestinian news agency WAFA said Abbas would meet Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on February 12 but did not say if he would also meet leaders of Hamas.